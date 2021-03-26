Even though a number of local business owners say they welcome Gov. Roy Cooper’s loosening of COVID-related restrictions on capacity, some don’t plan to make any drastic changes to how many patrons they let in.
Glover Shannon, owner of Keystone Barber Shop on Shepard Street, said he believes the governor’s latest announcement is an affirmation that increasing numbers of people are getting vaccinated and that the COVID-19 pandemic threat is getting less severe.
“I’m glad to see things going in that direction,” he said.
Cooper announced on Tuesday that starting today, bars and sports and entertainment venues can open at 50 percent capacity indoors or outdoors, with the 11 p.m. cutoff for on-site alcohol consumption fully lifted.
Cooper also said restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and bowling alleys can fully reopen outdoors and at 75% capacity indoors. Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, hair salons and personal care businesses can operate at 100 percent capacity indoors and outdoors.
Despite being allowed to return to full capacity, Shannon said he is not quite ready to do that just yet. Shannon said he hopes people understand that COVID-19 is still a serious health threat and that they still need to wear masks.
Shannon said he will continue to wear a mask, take the temperature of customers, wash his hands thoroughly and frequently, and clean and sanitize chairs between customers.
And while he looks forward to the time when he will feel comfortable easing capacity restrictions in his shop, that time just hasn’t arrived yet, he said.
“This thing is still for real,” Shannon said of COVID-19.
Jesus Angel, owner of El Parian Mexican restaurant, said 50 percent capacity has been better than nothing but he is glad capacity restrictions are being increased to 75 percent.
“I’m ready to open 100 percent of capacity,” Angel said, adding that he’s looking forward to a time when there are no longer any capacity restrictions.
Sandra Ambriz, owner at the Happy Taco, said the opportunity to increase capacity will be a big help to the business. Having to leave tables vacant has increased wait times for customers at peak times and has not been good for business, she said.
Ambriz said she has been looking forward to looser restrictions.
Thomas Jones, owner of The Circle restaurant, said he, too, is glad to see restrictions beginning to ease.
“it’s a good thing,” Jones said of Cooper’s announcement. “All in all it’s a good thing.”
But Jones said he doesn’t plan to increase the capacity at his restaurant all at once.
“I may open up a couple more tables,” he said. But he added he will try to maintain the general principle of social distancing.
“I’m going to try to adjust it some this weekend,” Jones said.
Jim Nye, owner of Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine, called Cooper’s decision to increase capacity a “great move” and a “good thing for the restaurant industry.” But he, too, won’t be increasing capacity to 75 percent right now. Nye said he doesn’t have the space to up capacity and still maintain social distancing.
Kleanthis “Andy” Andreou, proprietor of Andy’s Pancake and Steak House, said he will decide over the next couple of days whether — and how much — he will increase seating at his restaurant.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Andreou said of the loosening of restrictions.
But he added that he already is short on help at the restaurant and will have to be able to maintain sufficient staffing in order to increase the seating capacity.