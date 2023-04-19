041823_eda_vollmerBook.jpg

Laurie E. Hanson holds a photo of her late daughter Ellena A. Vollmer, who died last July of a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer known as gliomatosis cerebri. Ellena was 15 years old when doctors discovered the cancer. She died seven weeks later, three days after her 16th birthday. Hanson was attending a Make-A-Wish Foundation event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday to celebrate Ellena's published new book, "Coconut & Charles."

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation helps make a child's wish come true, usually the child is battling a serious illness and gets to see their wish fulfilled. 

But Ellena A. Vollmer didn't live to see her wish granted. The Elizabeth City teenager died on July 8, three days after her 16th birthday, and only seven weeks after she was diagnosed with gliomatosis cebebri, a rare and terminal form of brain cancer.