Laurie E. Hanson holds a photo of her late daughter Ellena A. Vollmer, who died last July of a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer known as gliomatosis cerebri. Ellena was 15 years old when doctors discovered the cancer. She died seven weeks later, three days after her 16th birthday. Hanson was attending a Make-A-Wish Foundation event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday to celebrate Ellena's published new book, "Coconut & Charles."
When the Make-A-Wish Foundation helps make a child's wish come true, usually the child is battling a serious illness and gets to see their wish fulfilled.
But Ellena A. Vollmer didn't live to see her wish granted. The Elizabeth City teenager died on July 8, three days after her 16th birthday, and only seven weeks after she was diagnosed with gliomatosis cebebri, a rare and terminal form of brain cancer.
Before her death, however, Ellena told the Make-A-Wish Foundation that her wish was to see her children's book, “Coconut & Charles,” illustrated and published. Ellena had written the book when she was 8 and had hoped that one day others also would read it.
Unfortunately she didn't get to see that happen. But thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ellena's wish has come true.
The colorful book was recently illustrated by an artist in Wilmington who donated his time to the project, and "Coconut & Charles" was published and is now available for sale at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound. Proceeds from the book's sales will go to the Ellena Vollmer Foundation to benefit gliomatosis cebebri research.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation also brought about 100 copies of the book to distribute free to families attending a special event at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday to celebrate Ellena and her work. By 11:30 a.m., there were only a handful of copies remaining.
Ellena's mother, Laurie Hanson, attended Saturday's event. Also in attendance were Hanson's husband and Ellena’s stepfather, Rodney Hanson, and Ellena’s father Matthew Volmer.
According to Hanson, Ellena was only 15 when doctors at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters discovered she was suffering from gliomatosis cebebri. Although she would live only seven more weeks, Ellena did reach a significant milestone.
“She wanted to make it to be 16,” Hanson said.
Hanson shared photos of Ellena and told stories about their time together, especially during those last few weeks.
Hanson said she realizes that she talks a lot about how great a person Ellena was — but she can't help herself.
“She was damn near perfect,” Hanson said, holding back tears.
The minister who officiated Ellena’s funeral also attended Saturday's event and read aloud from her book, Hanson said.
Jackie Jordan, senior marketing director for Make-A-Wish Eastern NC, said she was pleased with Saturday’s turnout. The foundation is holding similar events in Wilmington and Raleigh to celebrate Ellena’s book and to raise awareness of gliomatosis cebebri, Jordan said.
Rodney Hanson said he and Laurie plan to attend those events, too.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a national nonprofit that helps make the wishes of critically ill children come true. According to its website, the foundation, along with its volunteers and partners, has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide since its first wish was granted in 1980.