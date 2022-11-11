Residents across the Albemarle paused Friday to honor veterans and the valuable service they provide and sacrifices they make on behalf of their fellow Americans.
In his address to veterans in Elizabeth City Friday, retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Woodson quoted the American Revolution activist Thomas Paine.
“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must undergo the fatigues of supporting it,” said Woodson, quoting Paine from his series of essays titled “The American Crisis.”
Woodson was the keynote speaker at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060’s Veterans Day ceremony. A steady rain forced the ceremony inside the post’s fellowship hall, which was packed with about 60 residents, many of whom were standing.
“I’d like to start by saying ‘thank you’ to all the veterans here today,” said Woodson, who retired in February 2020 after 27 years of military service. “Thank you for your steadfast commitment, your integrity, loyalty and in times when it was needed, true grit.”
Woodson’s career began with Army basic training in 1994 at Fort Knox in Kentucky and included three deployments each to Iraq and Afghanistan. His final assignment was as command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox.
“Choosing this life isn’t easy for everyone,” Woodson said.
Just a small percentage of the nation’s people current serve in one of the nation’s five armed services, according to Woodson.
“Today, less than 1% of our nation’s population wears the military uniform and serves in our armed forces,” he said.
That small percentage leaves a large footprint.
“Today, we have roughly over one million serving in the total force, with roughly 185,000 deployed to over 140 countries,” Woodson said. “This is the life our veterans have chosen to live.
Friday’s 45-minute ceremony included a performance of the national anthem by Northeastern High School senior Ruth Hingon, An Honor Guard from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City presented Colors and also speaking briefly was former Post 6060 commander Scott Seddon.
In Hertford, retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Benton addressed a Veterans Day crowd of about 80 who braved thunderstorm and tornado warnings to attend the American Legion Post 126-sponsored event at the Perquimans County Recreation Department.
Benton, who served during combat operations in the Gulf War and the U.S. military’s withdrawal from the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia, told the audience that veterans are shaped by their years of service. Whether that service is long or short, they learn a love of country and an attitude of service that lasts a lifetime, he said.
Benton served as an avionics technician and door gunner on a C46 helicopter during his service in the Marine Corps. He was medically retired after seven years of service and went on to work as a social worker specializing in child welfare. He is now a farmer and provides a ministry in Perquimans County serving Christian men.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown received surprise recognition from the American Legion post during Friday’s ceremony as the widow of a serviceman killed during the Vietnam War.
An honor guard composed of American Legion members was escorted by local Cub and Boy Scouts who also served as greeters and ushers for members of the public attending the event.
In Currituck, a packed house, including over a dozen of veterans, attended the Coinjock American Legion Post 288 Veterans Day ceremony at the post in Coinjock.
The annual event was scheduled for Veterans Park along the Chesapeake and Albemarle Canal but rain forced the event inside.
The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, recognition of veterans in attendance, the playing of the official song for each of the five military branches and a moment of silence for military personnel who are listed as missing in action. The ceremony ended with the playing of taps.
U.S. Navy veteran and Post 288 member Tammy Hamilton said Veterans Day celebrations are held to honor military service members for their achievements, dedication and sacrifices for the country.
“Our debts to our heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect must last forever,” she said.
Hamilton also praised the spouses and children of veterans.
“Our spouses have had to endure career interruptions, frequent changes of address and a disproportionate share of all the household and parental responsibilities while wondering when, or if, their hero would come home,” Hamilton said. “Our children often had to deal with changing schools, separation from friends and hardest of all the uncertainty of wondering if mom or dad was going to come back from a combat tour. They are all true heroes as well.”