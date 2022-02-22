What do Religious Society of Friends founder George Fox, Elizabeth City State University founder Hugh Cale, rock and roll DJ Wolfman Jack and Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmy "Catfish" Hunter have in common?
All are part of the history of Perquimans County, and all are featured in the newly opened Perquimans County History Museum.
The museum, located at 104 Dobbs Street in Hertford, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
LeAnna Lee, executive director of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, opened the ceremony by thanking people for coming out to the event.
Hertford Town Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch spoke on behalf of the town.
"This is a great moment for our town," he said.
Mimlitsch said Perquimans Tourism director Stacey Layden, the county staff, the contractor and all the volunteers involved did a great job getting the new museum ready to open.
"It's great to see the town and the county coming together to do something," Mimlitsch said. "I think we're going to see a lot more of that in the future."
County Commissioner Alan Lennon, who chairs the Perquimans Tourism Development Authority, said in in his remarks that a lot of hard work had gone into the project.
"This is just the first step in this process," Lennon said, adding that good things are on the horizon for tourism in the county.
Layden said in an interview that she started her job at the Chamber in September, around the time the organization donated its artifacts in the Catfish Hunter Museum to the county.
Hunter memorabilia remains a prominent part of the museum. Other features include a large portrait of Wolfman Jack, who spent his last years in Perquimans and is buried in the county; a portrait of Hugh Cale, who was born enslaved in Perquimans and later became a prosperous merchant who represented Pasquotank County in the N.C. General Assembly and introduced the legislation creating the educational institution that eventually became Elizabeth City State University; and a portrait of George Fox and other memorabilia related to the county's Quaker heritage.
Since coming to work for Perquimans tourism, Layden said much of her time has been directed to getting the new museum open as a comprehensive local history museum that incorporates the Hunter collection with other aspects of the county's history.
Layden said the museum will continue to expand and add new exhibits as historical information comes to light and people make artifacts available for display.
"I would like to exhibits to rotate from time to time, and to have special programs, too," Layden said.
Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said during his remarks that it's important for a community to pay attention to its history. He said the newly opened museum will help county residents do that while also provide an attraction for visitors.
Nelson also said remembering history helps people in the present formulate a vision for the future.
Sid Eley, a former mayor of Hertford and past director of the Perquimans Chamber, was the longtime curator of the Jimmy "Catfish" Hunter Museum. Eley said he is glad the Hunter collection remains a focal point of the new museum.
"I'm really relieved to see they didn't discard (artifacts)," Eley said.
He said many more artifacts will be available for display as the museum grows.
"They've got a lot more that they will be bringing in," Eley said.
Betty Jo Shepheard, who works in the district office or U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, N.C., attended the grand opening. She said she is glad to see people learning about the rich and varied history of northeastern North Carolina.
Veronica Rountree said she attended the grand opening to represent the area's Quaker heritage. She grew up in England as a member of the Church of England but converted to the Society of Friends (Quakers) after marrying Jesse Rountree of Belvidere, who died last year.
She said she came to Perquimans County in 1959, when she was 17.
"I came into the Quaker faith when I married Jesse," she said.
Rountree said her brother has written a book about Quaker history in the area and she is making copies of the book available to the museum. She said she also plans do donate some copies to the Newbold-White House.
"It's a really interesting book," Rountree said.
Winfall Councilman Preston White said in an interview that the entire county will benefit from the museum's activities.
"I believe it is a great contribution to the community," he said. "It is definitely very much needed here in our Perquimans County."
County Manager Frank Heath said in an interview that the museum is the result of a concerted effort by staff and volunteers over a long period of time.
"It has been a goal for years to have a museum like this, and the fact that we can incorporate the Catfish Hunter collection into it is just a positive step for growing tourism in the county," Heath said.
County employee Jaylin Prince worked alongside contractor Ed Lane to complete the renovations to the building, which included changing out some electrical receptacles, redoing floors, and painting.
"We did a lot of work to the outside, too," Prince said.
The cost of the renovations was $10,000 and was paid by the county since it owns the building.
Layden said people who have historical photos or items that might of historical interest are encouraged to contact her at (910) 409-8021.