Michael Ratzlaff admits he “loved learning but hated school” when he was a student. Katina Jones-Waples, on the other hand, loved school and grew up dreaming of becoming a teacher.
Turns out both found a way to turn their differing experiences into a career as exemplary educators.
On Thursday evening, Ratzlaff, a social studies teacher at Northeastern High School, was named the 2023-24 Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Teacher of the Year, and Jones-Waples, principal at Sheep-Harney Elementary, was named the district’s Principal of the Year for the second time.
“She is dedicated to the notion that all kids deserve a quality education,” ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said of Jones-Waples, who was awarded the Principal of the Year honor the first time in 2018.
Parker said Jones-Waples is a great leader who does whatever she needs to do to ensure all students at Sheep-Harney get a great education.
Administrators at Northeastern High School said Ratzlaff “has a vision for how his content will reinforce learning in all content areas.”
The 2023-24 Teacher of the Year recognition dinner was held at the K.E. White Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.
In an interview after the ceremony, Ratzlaff said he majored in history because he loved the subject and wanted to learn more about it.
But while he had always loved learning, for much of his time in school he actually hated the experience of attending school, he said. Ratzlaff said that has inspired him to ensure that all students who love learning will be able to love school as well.
Both Jones-Waples and Ratzlaff were presented checks for $1,000 for being named Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year, respectively. The money for Jones-Waples’ award came from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Education Foundation through contributions from the Perry Auto Group. The money for Ratzlaff’s award also came from the foundation but was funded with contributions from Elizabeth City Buick-GMC.
Other finalists for District Teacher of the Year were Melanie Carter and Michelle Barker. They also received $500 each from the foundation with contributions from Elizabeth City Buick-GMC.
Parker said teachers don’t hear ‘thank you’ nearly enough.
“Tonight is a night that we do say ‘thank you.’” he said.
Parker said is very proud of all the schools in the district and excited to be superintendent of ECPPS.
Dottie Jennings, the ECPPS Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, also spoke at Thursday’s event. She said teachers are always looking for new strategies for the classroom — looking for what works.
“Students are diverse and all students can learn,” Jennings said.
Teachers meet challenges and help students to meet challenges, she said.
Jennings congratulated all of ECPPS’ Teachers of the Year for 2023-24.
The following were Teachers of the Year at their school:
• Verdonna Ashley, Central Elementary School;
• Coza Blount, Elizabeth City Middle School;
• Michelle Barker, Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College;
• RaShawn Spence, H.L. Trigg Community School;
• Miah Jacocks, J.C. Sawyer Elementary School;
• Tammy Campbell, Northside Elementary School;
• Dyann Stephens, River Road Middle School;
• Britney Spence, Pasquotank Elementary School;
• Nicholas Stanley, Pasquotank County High School;
• Shenice Whidbee, P.W. Moore Elementary School;
• Sana Awadallah, Sheep-Harney Elementary School;
• Tammie McCoy, Sheep-Harney Pre-K; and
• Melanie Carter, Weeksville Elementary School.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairman Daniel Spence cited Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Matthew that describe his followers as the light of the world.
Spence said that reminds him of what teachers do every day.
“I ask you today to continue to be that light,” Spence said.