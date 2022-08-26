Elizabeth City State University sophomore Jamian Taylor winds up before throwing a ball toward the dunking booth during the back-to-school bash at Waterfront Park Thursday. Students from ECSU, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University attended the event.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers is definitely a town and gown guy.
On Thursday, the mayor showed just how critical he thinks it is to celebrate the city-college relationship when he and a few friends hosted students from College of The Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Waterfront Park for a back-to-school bash. The event featured food, games and an opportunity to meet students and staff from the other schools.
"We are a college town," Rivers said in remarks at the opening ceremony.
He said he wanted students to know the city welcomes them and is glad they are in Elizabeth City. All three schools recently began their fall semester.
Rivers noted that no city funds were used to put on the event. He said he and generous sponsors from the community covered the costs. Sponsors included United Bank, Biggs Cadillac, and RCE Theaters.
Rivers also had a couple of city councilors with him. City Councilman Kem Spence was grilling hot dogs while Councilman Johnnie Walton was also in attendance.
Activities included Hula Hoop, Connect Four, a dunking booth and ax throwing. A DJ also played music.
An award known as the Mayor's Cup, for cumulative points scored in games at Thursday's event, was presented to the winning team of students from COA.
The event got an enthusiastic thumbs-up from students.
Taylor Brooks, an ECSU junior from York, Pennsylvania, who is majoring in psychology with a minor in education, said attending the back-to-school bash was especially gratifying for her given she recently had to quarantine for COVID-19.
"I love it," she said. "This is the first time I get to go out with everybody."
Taylor's twin sister, Jordan, who is a senior at ECSU majoring in criminal justice, said the multi-college event is a great idea.
"I like it," Taylor said. "This brings students together from different campuses."
COA student Raven Von Dalsun, a dual-enrolled student at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, said she was having a great time.
"It's been really fun so far," Von Dalsun said.
Von Dalsun said her favorite activities at the back-to-school bash were playing Connect Four and enjoying an Italian ice.
Isabella Aldrich, also a student at COA and NEAAAT, agreed that Connect Four was a highlight.
"I really enjoyed it," she said.
Aldrich cited the opportunity to celebrate alongside students from the other colleges as one of the fun aspects of the event.
"It's nice to be able to interact with people you wouldn't see every day," Aldrich said.
MACU student Christian Larue, a senior from Garner who is majoring in general ministry, said the pandemic had put a damper on activities the past couple of years.
"It's definitely great to be doing something," Larue said.
Kimberly Sawyer, a MACU junior from Burlington who is majoring in cross-cultural ministry, said it was great to see the city's colleges and universities coming together for the event.
"It's pretty cool," she said.
Sawyer said she was looking forward to meeting new people at the Back-to-School Bash.
COA President Jack Bagwell said at the event's opening ceremony that he wants to see Elizabeth City's "town and gown" relationship continue to grow.
"I am so excited that we are having this event," he said.
Bagwell said that in addition to working closely together, ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, MACU President John Maurice and he are friends.
The three colleges want to become even closer, he said.
"We all want to be part of the same family here in the Harbor of Hospitality," Bagwell said.
Dixon said Thursday's event was long-awaited.
"This is definitely an event that we have been talking about for a long time," Dixon said, "I am extremely excited to see our students. What this is really about is all of us coming together."
Maurice said he believes the best is yet to come for the relationship.
"I think we are on the precipice of something great," he said.
Maurice urged everyone to get to know someone from one of the other colleges.
"We want our students to experience community," Maurice said, adding that is true both on the campus and with people from the other campuses.
"Together we make Elizabeth City stronger," Maurice said.