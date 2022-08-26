Taking a Shot

Elizabeth City State University sophomore Jamian Taylor winds up before throwing a ball toward the dunking booth during the back-to-school bash at Waterfront Park Thursday. Students from ECSU, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University attended the event.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers is definitely a town and gown guy. 

On Thursday, the mayor showed just how critical he thinks it is to celebrate the city-college relationship when he and a few friends hosted students from College of The Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Waterfront Park for a back-to-school bash. The event featured food, games and an opportunity to meet students and staff from the other schools.