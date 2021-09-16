Celebrating wild horses

Debbie Pawlin, a volunteer with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, stands with Felix, a 9-year-old horse that was once part of the wild horses in northern Corolla, on the green at Museum of the Albemarle, Saturday. Felix was part of the museum’s celebration of banker ponies Saturday. The event featured the premiere of a new documentary film about the wild horses of Corolla and an appearance by a children’s author whose book details the lives of a colt and its mother who roam the Outer Banks in Corolla.