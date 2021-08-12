U.S. Census data released Thursday show that while North Carolina’s urban areas grew in population over the past decade, boosting the state’s population to 10.4 million residents, a majority of area counties, including Pasquotank, have lost population.
Among area counties, only Currituck and Camden saw their populations grow over the 10 years since 2010. Pasquotank, Chowan and Perquimans, meanwhile, lost population over the past decade.
Pasquotank’s population dropped by 93 people and now stands at 40,568, down from 40,661 in the 2010 Census. In Elizabeth City, the population declined by 53 to 18,631 residents after being 18,683 in 2010.
While a decrease from a decade ago, the 18,631 population count is actually an increase from just two years ago. Then, the Census Bureau estimated Elizabeth City’s population at 17,751.
Currituck showed the area’s largest population increase, as the county grew by 19.3 percent to 28,100 residents. The 2010 Census showed the county with 23,547 people.
The population in Moyock, Currituck’s largest unincorporated community, has jumped 37 percent since 2010, rising from 3,759 in 2010 to 5,154 after the 2020 Census. A Currituck spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday.
Camden’s population also rose in the latest Census, increasing to 10,355, a 3.7 percent rise. The county’s population in 2010 was 9,980.
“That’s not bad,” County Manager Ken Bowman said Thursday when told of the figure. “When you look at growth, that’s not a lot of people.”
He noted that given “what we have to offer” — Camden’s proximity to Tidewater, Virginia, its good schools and quality of life — the increase could have been larger over a 10-year period. He expects the county’s population to continue to grow.
“I think as people continue to find out about Camden, you’ll see a larger influx of people — more than 400 to 500” the county grew by since 2010, he said.
Like Pasquotank, Chowan’s population also decreased in the latest census, dropping 7.3 percent. The county now has 13,708 residents, down from 14,793 people in 2010. Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
The population in Perquimans dropped 3.3 percent to 13,005 people, according to the Census. The county’s population in 2010 was 13,453. Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath couldn’t be reached Thursday.
In Elizabeth City, City Manager Montre Freeman said he was not surprised that the city’s population jumped from the 2019 estimate to its current number.
“I was expecting that,” Freeman said. “This is a thriving place and it is still growing. It is a beautiful place to be and it is still the Harbor of Hospitality.’’
Blacks now make up just over half of the city’s population at 50.5 percent. Whites comprise 37.6 percent of the city’s residents while the Hispanic/Latino population has grown to 8 percent.
In the county as a whole, whites make up 54.3 percent of the population while Blacks comprise 36.6 percent. Hispanics/Latinos represent 5.8 percent. Just over 17 percent of the county’s residents are aged 65 or over.
Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County needed the latest census data for redistricting purposes. The county has to redistrict four of the seven board of commissioner seats while the city must redraw all four city wards.
Pasquotank’s redistricting project manager Julie Stamper said it would take a day or two to process more defined census data to see if the four districts need to be redrawn.
The county is broken down into census blocks and that data, including racial makeup, has to be examined more in detail before county districts are redrawn.
While the county’s population is basically the same, Stamper said growth in the area around Walmart could mean a shift in some of the lines.
“I am working through that and it is not an easy or quick process,” Stamper said.
Freeman said the city has hired an outside law firm that specializes in municipal issues to assist in determining if the four wards need to be redrawn.
The city’s municipal elections for City Council and mayor were scheduled for October but were pushed back to March 2022 because the release of the census data was delayed.
“I will get back on the phone with them (law firm) after we look at the numbers to see what we need to do, if anything,” Freeman said.
According to The Associated Press, half of North Carolina’s 100 counties now have fewer residents than they did in 2010. The state’s two-fastest growing counties were Johnston and Brunswick, with population growth of 27.9% and 27.2%, respectively. Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg and Chatham counties also grew by more than 20% between 2010 and 2020.
The AP also reported that North Carolina has gotten more diverse over the past decade. White residents’ share of the population dropped by nearly 5 percentage points in the past decade, to 60.5%, while Hispanic representation increased from 8.4% to 10.7%. The share of residents who are Black dropped by 1 percentage point to 20.2%, while Asian representation went up from 2.2% to 3.3%. In 2010, 1.6% of residents reported having two or more races, while the latest Census data shows 3.9% of the population is multiracial, according to the AP.