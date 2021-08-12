Pasquotank’s population in the last decade dropped by 93 people, U.S. Census figures show.
The Census Bureau released the 2020 Census Thursday afternoon showing that the county’s population stands at 40,568, down from 40,661 from the 2010 Census.
Whites make up 54.3 percent of the population while Blacks comprise 36.6 percent. Hispanics or Latinos represent 5.8 percent of the population.
Just over 17 percent of the county’s residents are aged 65 or over while there are 3,662 veterans in Pasquotank.
In Elizabeth City, the population dropped by 53 people to 18,631 residents after being 18,683 in 2010.
While a decrease from a decade ago, it's actually an increase from just two years ago. The Census Bureau estimated Elizabeth City’s population in 2019 was 17,751.
Blacks make up just over half of the city’s population at 50.5 percent. Whites comprise 37.6 percent of the city’s residents while the Hispanic or Latino population is 8 percent.