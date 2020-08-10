Fewer North Carolinians have filled out a U.S. Census form this year than did 10 years ago, and Census officials believe the COVID-19 pandemic may be to blame.
Around 40 percent of households in the region still haven’t filled out a Census form. That means they’ll soon hear a knock on their door from a census-taker asking to count them for the 2020 Census.
Census officials started sending workers door-to-door this week across the state to collect the all-important data that the federal government uses in part to distribute over $1.5 trillion in spending annually as well as determine how many congressional seats each state gets.
The 2020 Census is the first allowing households to report that data online. However, response rates are still running behind the final 2010 Census figures across the state.
In the region, only Camden County — which has had a 66-percent response rate in 2020 — is ahead of its 2010 number, which was 64 percent.
Pasquotank County had a response rate of 62 percent as of Monday. That compares to a 68-percent rate by the deadline 10 years ago.
If Pasquotank’s response rate stayed the same by the Sept. 30 deadline then the county could miss out on well over $1 million in federal funding because of an undercount, a Census official said.
Currituck County’s 2020 response rate was at 48 percent as of Monday. That compares to 58 percent in 2010.
Perquimans County’s response rate is 58 percent this year compared to 62 percent in 2010, while Chowan’s response rates were 59 percent this year to 65 percent 10 years ago.
A census official said Monday that census-takers started hitting the pavement this week, and they will return for a repeat visit if no one answers the door.
Workers will leave a card if they find no one home, and the official said the best way for a person to avoid a door knock, or two, is to fill out the Census form online at 2020census.gov/.
Census-takers are required to wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing when gathering information door-to-door. They are also provided with hand-sanitizer.
“We are committed to a complete and accurate 2020 Census,” said U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham in an Aug. 3 press release. “To date, 93 million households, nearly 63 percent of all households in the nation, have responded to the 2020 Census. Building on our successful and innovative internet response option, the dedicated women and men of the Census Bureau, including our temporary workforce deploying in communities across the country, will work diligently to achieve an accurate count.”
Counties, like Currituck and Dare, tend to have lower response rates.
because the Census Bureau counts seasonal homes or vacation homes as vacant homes, a local Census Bureau official said.