A candidacy challenge filed by a candidate running for Pasquotank commissioner to have mayoral candidate Jeannie Young disqualified from the May 17 ballot will be heard March 17.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections set the hearing for a special meeting Friday after Linwood Gallop, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Southern Inside seat on the Pasquo-tank Board of Commissioners, filed a candidate challenge against Young earlier last week.
Young currently represents the First Ward on City Council.
Young’s attorney and Gallop both told county attorney Mike Cox Friday that they want subpoenas issued for the other six current City Council members and Mayor Bettie Parker, along with any relevant documents. Young’s attorney, David Pureza, also told the board they will seek a deposition from Gallop.
Young is being represented by attorney Edward O’Neal but O’Neal could not attend Friday’s meeting so Pureza attended instead.
Gallop alleges that Young violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing her duties as a member of City Council.
Gallop said that Young “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified Black women” who both applied for the city’s vacant city manager job.
City Council agreed in a closed session in late January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year. Council recently hired Richard Hicks as interim manager who will start work March 21.
“Mr. Gallop’s challenge to Miss Young is that she is not qualified to run for office,” Cox said. “That will be the main issue when we do get to it. Ms. Young will have the burden to show that she is qualified.’’
Young said following last week’s board of elections meeting that she “steadfastly” denies Gallop’s allegations. But she would not publicly provide specifics because the alleged allegations all occurred during closed sessions of City Council.
“I’m not going to comment on confidential personnel issues,” Young said.
The N.C. Board of Elections website lists three reasons for candidate disqualification. One is that person is not qualified to vote in an election for that office. Another is that the person has “den(ied) the being of Almighty God.”
The third reason is that the “person has been adjudged guilty of treason or any other felony or ... been adjudged guilty of corruption or malpractice in any office, or ... been removed by impeachment from any office, and ... not been restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.”
Pureza told the board of elections that Gallop’s allegations listed in the challenge against Young have nothing to do with the “statutory constitutional qualifications” for candidacy in North Carolina.
“That’s not part of our Constitution or our North Carolina General Statues,” Pureza said. “They (allegations) have nothing to do with candidacy qualifications.”