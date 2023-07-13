More than 100 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony and Business After Hours hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce at Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse on Colonial Avenue Thursday evening. The event celebrated the “Boathouse” portion of the business. A similar event was held for Tooley’s Tavern’s opening in May.
Owners John and Jeannie Young (center) prepare to a cut ribbon on Tooley’s Tavern at The Boathouse, their new restaurant, pub and entertainment venue on Colonial Avenue in Elizabeth City, Thursday, during a ribbon cutting and Business After Hours hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce.
A who’s who of local residents attended the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting ceremony and Business After Hours at Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse on Colonial Avenue Thursday evening.
The ribbon cutting was for the “Boathouse” portion of the restaurant, bar and entertainment venue. The Boathouse is in the front of the former Levels Restaurant and Sports Bar while Tooley’s Tavern is in the rear portion of the building that can accommodate almost 500 people.