A who’s who of local residents attended the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting ceremony and Business After Hours at Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse on Colonial Avenue Thursday evening.

The ribbon cutting was for the “Boathouse” portion of the restaurant, bar and entertainment venue. The Boathouse is in the front of the former Levels Restaurant and Sports Bar while Tooley’s Tavern is in the rear portion of the building that can accommodate almost 500 people.


  