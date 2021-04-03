The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold its 110th Annual Meeting in June.
The event is usually held each January but was postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Annual Meeting is just one of several events the Chamber is planning for the final six months of the year, said Chamber of Commerce President Holly Staples.
The Chamber plans to add a new event this fall when its hosts a Home and Garden Show. The business-boosting organization is also planning to hold its annual golf outing and its beer, wine and food tasting, both in the fall. An area economic forecast breakfast is tentatively planned for sometime this summer.
But because of current COVID-19 restrictions, Staples said many event details are still in the early planning stages. Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions include a cap of 50 percent at indoor reception venues and requires people to wear a facemask at all indoor public events.
Cooper’s latest COVID-19 restrictions are in effect until April 30.
“Our hands are very much tied with not knowing what the gathering limits are going to be moving forward,” Staples said. “We are planning every day for every sort of different contingency so that when these restrictions are lifted that we are ready to go.”
The Annual Meeting and the fall beer, wine and food event will both be held at Museum of the Albemarle. In the past, the Annual Meeting featured a sit-down buffet dinner but Staples said that would not be the case this year and that the Chamber is still discussing dining options.
“They have a very large capacity, it’s just all going to depend what executive orders are in place then as far as gathering limits,” Staples said. “We would have to take into account social distancing and those things to make people safe.”
Last year’s golf tournament in October had the most golfers ever and Staples is hoping that the event will again be held at The Pines Golf Club in the city. The golf course has been closed since December but College of The Albemarle is close to finalizing a deal to sell the course.
“We eagerly awaiting news on the new owners of the Pines,” Staples said. “We are hoping to work with them.”
Staples said the Chamber is currently looking for a venue for the Home and Garden Show.
“Our hope is that these restrictions are lifted very soon,” Staples said.