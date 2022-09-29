When Eileen Chaney retired as the risk manager for the city of Elizabeth City 18 years ago, she felt a strong desire to give back to the community where she had earned her living and raised her children.

Chaney said deciding to volunteer her time at Food Bank of the Albemarle was an easy choice.


Want to know more about volunteering at Food Bank of the Albemarle? Contact Brian Gray, communications and volunteer manager, at brgray@afoodbank.org or call 252-562-8148.Chris Day/The Daily Advance.