Cloudy and windy. High near 70F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Chaney enjoys helping Food Bank address region's hunger
When Eileen Chaney retired as the risk manager for the city of Elizabeth City 18 years ago, she felt a strong desire to give back to the community where she had earned her living and raised her children.
Chaney said deciding to volunteer her time at Food Bank of the Albemarle was an easy choice.
“I was led to choose the Food Bank of the Albemarle because of the realization that food is a crucial human need,” she said.
And by the realization that far too many of her neighbors go without being able to satisfy that human need.
According to Food Bank of the Albemarle, 16 percent of northeastern North Carolina residents, and 23 percent of children, face food insecurity — not having enough food to eat — every day. To help meet that need, the Food Bank has already distributed 8.3 million pounds of food to residents in 15 counties and more than 41,000 people rely on its services every month.
The reasons area residents request food are as common as reasons people facing hunger everywhere do. Chaney recalls hearing their stories: a dad who had just been laid off from his job; a grandparent struggling to raise grandchildren; a worker whose monthly grocery money had to be spent on a vehicle repair; senior citizens whose social security funds fail to cover all their living expenses.
Chaney can empathize with parents’ efforts to work steadily, oversee busy family schedules and consistently serve hearty meals. She recalls how things were when she and her husband were raising their five children. She said she can’t imagine how she would do that in today’s economy.
While the Food Bank’s massive operations keep its administrative staff busy, the work of physically getting food ready for the public is handled by volunteers like Chaney.
Chaney has sorted vegetables and fruits, and boxed and bagged food to make sure it’s ready when area residents arrive to pick it up. Her current job is intake volunteer and spends time at the Food Bank twice a week.
On Wednesday, she was part of a group of volunteers helping the Food Bank set up for its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle. Empty Bowls is the Food Bank’s chief annual fundraising event.
Chaney said she’s pleased to see the Food Bank’s ranks of volunteers include church groups, school groups, civic and cultural groups and businesses that collect and help distribute food.
She hopes more people will find a role to play at Food Bank of the Albemarle.
“Volunteers are always needed. The tasks to be performed are numerous and the rewards are bountiful,” she said.
Want to know more about volunteering at Food Bank of the Albemarle? Contact Brian Gray, communications and volunteer manager, at brgray@afoodbank.org or call 252-562-8148.Chris Day/The Daily Advance.