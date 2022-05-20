HERTFORD — Perquimans Central School second-grade teacher Laura Duncan wears her passion for the environment — and especially for endangered sea turtles — on her sleeve.
Well, actually, her wrist.
Every year, Duncan uses a learning-based project to teach her second-graders about protecting the environment and helping save sea turtles whose numbers are declining.
“The importance of the sea turtle to all of the ocean ecosystem is enormous,” Duncan says. “When we take steps to help and protect the sea turtle, we do so for all ocean life.”
Students in her second-grade homeroom are currently producing “Save the Turtle” bracelets. Each morning the students work on creating the bracelets before class starts and sometimes at the end of the day, making sure there is adequate inventory for the following day’s sales.
“They are doing all of it. I buy the beads and they use their creativity and energy to make bracelets,” Duncan said. “We have a normal day of learning around it.”
Each bracelet sells for $5 and to date, Duncan’s class has raised close to $1,100 it plans to donate to the NC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.
While many businesses are facing labor shortages, that’s not a problem for Duncan.
“Four students sit at the table in the lobby each morning and sell the bracelets, while the rest are in the classroom beading,” she said. “It has been incredible this year — the first day they sold almost $300 worth of bracelets. We count the money each morning and their excitement and pride builds.”
While the sea turtle project teaches students in Duncan’s class about the environment, they’re also getting an introduction to sales, marketing, manufacturing, bookkeeping and advertising as well. Currently the students are also developing a fact-based sea turtle website to inform others of the challenges the creatures face.
Duncan says her own passion for the ocean began when she was growing up and often visited the coasts of Alabama and Mississippi. The idea for her Save the Sea Turtle initiative began 14 years ago when she was living in South Carolina and teaching first-graders.
“A former student came back to my classroom one year to visit my first-graders and showed a video of his family watching sea turtle hatchlings making their way to the ocean after hatching from their nest on the beach,” she said.
Duncan said her students told her they wanted to “know more about sea turtles, so we started this inquiry every spring since.”
She said the project is a favorite with students.
“It makes a huge impact on the sea turtle hospitals and rescues, and shows the children that learning is not only fun and exciting, but it is also active,” she said.
While there’s no shortage of international conversation about curbing the harmful effects of climate change, Duncan is taking a more local, grassroots approach.
“I believe climate change is becoming an increasingly important topic for our students to learn about, and be made aware of,” she said. “I believe awareness is growing and children are ready and able to learn ways they can be stewards of the earth and ocean and pass that learning on to their families and community.”
Duncan said her students are learning to “make environmentally healthy choices.”
“They realize the connectivity we all share to nature and the beautiful animals that live here with us,” she said.
According to Perquimans Central Principal Tracey Gregory, the Sea Turtle program is terrific.
“You can’t beat project-based learning and Laura is just a remarkable teacher,” she said.
Thanks to the Aquarium Scholars Program, Duncan is also able to take her students on a field trip each spring to visit the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue hospital. It’s the hospital that receives the proceeds from the bracelet sales.
Duncan said she found it “ironic” when she moved to Perquimans five years ago that the school mascot at Central is the turtle. She notes that even the school’s news show is called “Turtle TV.”
“It is meant to be,” Duncan said, sporting a dozen bracelets students in her classes have produced over the years. “As Einstein said, ‘Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better.’ This applies to children and adults alike.”
On June 7 a NC Aquarium representative plans to visit Perquimans Central to accept a large check from the students.