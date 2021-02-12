Mark and Jennifer Napolitano want to clean out their garage and they’re asking for the city of Elizabeth City’s help.
The Napolitanoes hope to open a craft beer brewery and taproom in the city. They already have bought most of the equipment for their brewing system, but right now it’s sitting in the couple’s garage.
That’s because the city currently only allows microbreweries that have a special use permit in the downtown Central Business District. Mark Napolitano said locating downtown is not an option for him and his wife because they can’t find a suitable location.
So, the couple has asked the city to amend its zoning rules to allow microbreweries outside the Central Business District.
City Council unanimously voted Monday night to conduct a public hearing on a proposal to allow microbreweries in additional zoning districts.
If approved, the Napolitanoes’ craft beer brewery — AVDET Brewing — would be the city’s third craft beer brewery.
Ghost Harbor Brewing opened a taproom and production facility in Pailin’s Alley almost three years ago. The former Hurdle Hardware building is currently being remodeled for Seven Sounds Brewing, which will operate a taproom and production facility on Water Street.
City Council will hold the public hearing at is Feb. 22 meeting to consider a change to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance that would allow microbreweries in other zoning districts.
If the UDO is amended it would allow microbreweries in General Business, Highway Business, Light Industrial and Planned Unit Development-Mixed Use districts.
The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved amending the UDO at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Mark Napolitano has served in the U.S. Coast Guard for almost 27 years and is currently a senior chief. He said the name for his business, AVDET, is short for a military “aviation detachment.”
“I just want to pay homage to the Coast Guard’s aviation history here,” he said.
AVDET will have a 3½-barrel production system that is capable of producing 450 barrels of craft beer a year. Most of that equipment is paid for and sits in the couple’s garage waiting for a new home.
If council approves microbreweries outside of downtown, Napolitano expects to start production “as soon as possible.”
“We need to get our garage back,” Napolitano said with a laugh. “We have been looking at locations but haven’t settled on one. If it (zoning change) doesn’t happen, we can’t move forward.”
The brewery will concentrate production on ales and lagers “of just about any style” for sale in its taproom and in growlers to go. There are currently no plans to serve food in the taproom.
“We would like to have food trucks in the area come to the brewery,” Napolitano said. “Hopefully, that will take off.”
Napolitano has been home brewing beer since 1994 and will be the brewery’s head brewer. Napolitano’s son, Brandon, is the head brewer at Ghost Harbor.
“It is not my intention for him to come work for us,” Mark Napolitano said.
If the UDO is changed it would require microbreweries to have the same parking standards for bars, taverns and nightclubs that are outside the Central Business District, which has no parking regulations.