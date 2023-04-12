The main entrance to Woodstock apartments in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue is seen Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth City. Woodstock I and Woodstock II apartments are located just across Walker from the original apartment complex. Fitch Irick Corporation is planning to buy the Woodstock apartments and spend at least $17 million on upgrades, an attorney for Charlotte-based developer told City Council Monday night.
The Woodstock apartment complex in Elizabeth City may get a new owner and with it substantial upgrades to its 206 units.
Fitch Irick Corporation is planning to buy Woodstock on Walker Avenue and spend at least $17 million on upgrades. An attorney for Charlotte-based Fitch Irick told City Council Monday night that the developer intends to continue to provide affordable housing in the units.
The $17 million will come from a tax-exempt bond allocation Fitch Irick hopes to obtain from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. Elizabeth City would technically be the issuer of the bonds but Fitch Irick attorney Kristen Kirby told councilors the city would bear no financial responsibility in the deal.
She also said the city would be reimbursed for any costs associated with executing the bond deal.
“The city will have no payment obligations with respect to the bonds, the bonds will not be a debt of the city and will not affect the city’s legal debt limit or debt ratios,” Kirby said. “The payments on the bonds would be paid solely by the borrower (Fitch Irick).”
City Attorney William Morgan also told City Council that the city would bear no financial responsibility if the deal goes through.
“We would have absolutely no responsibility for the repayment of the debt,” Morgan said.
Having the city serve as the issuer allows for the bonds to be tax-exempt and with Fitch Irick financing a portion of the project with tax-exempt bonds it is eligible to receive 4% in low-income housing tax credits. Kirby said that provides the developer with an additional source of funding for the project.
“By financing this acquisition and rehabilitation with tax-exempt bonds ensures the project will remain as affordable housing for at least 15 years and up to 30 years because of some low-income tax credits that also will finance a portion of the project,” Kirby said.
City Council unanimously approved having the city be the issuer of the bonds for the project.
Kirby said that the developer intends to update many of the “major systems” at Woodstock, including making the units more energy efficient with new energy star appliances and HVAC units, updating kitchens and bathrooms, installing new windows along with various updates to the grounds.
“Fitch Irick intends to do a substantial rehabilitation of these developments,” Kirby said.