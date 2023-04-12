woodstock apartments

The main entrance to Woodstock apartments in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue is seen Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth City. Woodstock I and Woodstock II apartments are located just across Walker from the original apartment complex. Fitch Irick Corporation is planning to buy the Woodstock apartments and spend at least $17 million on upgrades, an attorney for Charlotte-based developer told City Council Monday night.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The Woodstock apartment complex in Elizabeth City may get a new owner and with it substantial upgrades to its 206 units.

Fitch Irick Corporation is planning to buy Woodstock on Walker Avenue and spend at least $17 million on upgrades. An attorney for Charlotte-based Fitch Irick told City Council Monday night that the developer intends to continue to provide affordable housing in the units.