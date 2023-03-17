CIS sixth-graders

Camden Intermediate School sixth-grade teacher Lori Worthington (center) holds class at the school, Tuesday morning. The Camden Board of Education voted last week to move the district’s sixth-graders to Camden Middle School when the new school year starts in August.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Camden Middle School, the only remaining middle school in the area with just seventh- and eighth-graders, will add sixth-graders when the new school year starts in August.

The Camden County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to approve the move.