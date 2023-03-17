CAMDEN — Camden Middle School, the only remaining middle school in the area with just seventh- and eighth-graders, will add sixth-graders when the new school year starts in August.
The Camden County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to approve the move.
Camden Middle School Principal Mike Reaves said a combination of factors prompted the move.
Most school districts across the state have gone to a middle school model with grades 6-8 in a single school.
“That was part of it,” Reaves said.
Interim Superintendent Travis Twiford said the course content at Camden Middle School is also more appropriate for sixth-grade students. And the change will also provide Camden sixth-graders access to inter-scholastic athletics in all sports except football.
“All of these factors I think played into it,” Reaves said.
One other benefit to the move is that Camden’s middle and intermediate schools will no longer have to share teachers. Some teachers have been starting their day at Camden Middle School and then going to Camden Intermediate to finish out the day. Now they will be able to remain at the middle school all day long.
Reaves acknowledged that will be a benefit of the move but said “what is best for kids” remained the driving factor.
He noted that the mission of a middle school is to be a bridge that moves students from elementary school to high school, and prepares them for success in high school.
“That’s our job,” Reaves said. “Now we can really do that for our middle school students.”
The school board gave school staff the green light in September to move forward with planning the move. School officials were advised to finalize the plan after an update in January.
With the arrival of some 140 sixth-graders in August, enrollment at Camden Middle School is projected to be 420 for the 2022-23 school year.
The school gets close to maximum capacity at 450, and according to Reaves and Twiford, could accommodate a few more students than that with minor adjustments.
“We’ll still have some capacity for growth at 420,” Reaves said.
The move will free up some space at both Camden Intermediate School and Grandy Primary School. Twiford said discussions are taking place about the best way to make use of that space. Plans include bringing all classes at Grandy and Camden Intermediate out of mobile units and into the buildings.
Twiford said getting classes out of trailers will be better and more convenient, “and more conducive to a good learning environment.” But both he and Reaves reiterated that the move is motivated primarily by a desire to improve student achievement.
Reaves has already held meetings with parents about the move, and has more meetings scheduled. On April 19, Camden schools will hold a meeting for parents of rising sixth-graders, and a similar meeting for parents of rising seventh-graders on April 20. Students also will get a chance to visit the school and learn about its teachers and facilities on both dates.
A welcome letter will go home to families during the first week of April.
“That will be like the traditional welcome letter to the school,” Reaves said.
All the sixth-grade teachers plan to make the move to the middle school, according to Twiford.
“That was their choice,” he said. “They wanted to move together.”
Reaves said teachers “have certainly been excited about the move.”