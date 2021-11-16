Criminal charges for nearly 20 people arrested during last spring’s protests over the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies have been dismissed.
Charges for six of those people were dismissed in Pasquotank County District Court on Monday.
According to court documents, District Court Judge Robert P. Trivette dismissed charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct against Curtis E. Gatewood, 62, of the 2510 block of Nottoway Terrace, Burlington; Christian J. Gilyard, 30, of the 900 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City; Addonnis T.L. Jones, 25, of the 2100 block of Ledford Road, Greensboro; Tiwadd M. Parker, 39, of the 310 block of Catherine St., Winfall; Dustin M. Sidebottom, 51, of the 1000 block of Hunnicutt Ave., Elizabeth City and Walter L. Wood, 47, of the 430 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford.
All six were arrested during protests of Brown’s shooting death in downtown Elizabeth City on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28. According to copies of warrants, the six were arrested after violating a citywide curfew imposed by Mayor Bettie Parker. The curfew was in effect drom 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Trivette granted motions to dismiss at the conclusion of state’s evidence, the warrants state.
Another 12 people had their charges voluntarily dismissed by the District Attorney’s office. Those defendants and their charges included Rasheed Afrika Ali, impeding traffic; Darius Tre Fullwood, disorderly conduct; Edward E. Griffin, impeding traffic; Melissa Hulda Matthews, impeding traffic; Delton Overton Jr., disorderly conduct; Larry Antoine Peterman, disorderly conduct; Jamil Sylvester, disorderly conduct; Edward Kirk Rivers, impeding traffic; Latifah Danyell Smith, disorderly conduct; Mallory Thornton, impeding traffic; Walter Lee Wood (a second charge of disorderly conduct) and Lydia Maria Sturgues, disorderly conduct.
Sturgues, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia, was found guilty Monday of targeted picketing of a residence. A court official said Monday Sturgues already has appealed the verdict. According to an Elizabeth City police arrest report, Sturgues, 32 at the time, was arrested May 23 and charged with targeted picketing of a residence.
Sturgues is also charged with failure to disperse on command but that case was continued to Dec. 20, according to court documents.
Trivette also agreed to continue the protest-related cases of seven other defendants to Dec. 20. The court issued orders of arrest for one other person who failed to appear on Monday to face two misdemeanor charges.
Andrew Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies while they were attempting to serve a warrant at his home on Perry Street, Wednesday, April 21. His death sparked daily protests either in front of the Public Safety Building downtown or on city streets for more than three months.