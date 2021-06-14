HERTFORD — A former sergeant with the Hertford Police Department accused of punching a handcuffed suspect has had the charges against him dismissed.
Dallas Dewayne Hale was convicted in Perquimans District Court in December on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery. Hale, who had entered a not guilty plea in the case, was sentenced to unsupervised probation and ordered to pay court costs.
Hale appealed his case to Perquimans County Superior Court.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said the charge was dismissed in April in exchange for Hale's voluntary surrender of his law enforcement certification.
According to court documents, the charges against Hale stem from a Feb. 29, 2020 incident involving a Hertford man named Lorenzo Blount.
During Hertford police’s response to a domestic dispute, court records show Blount refused to obey officers’ instructions, became verbally hostile, resisted arrest, threatened Hale and spat on him.
Hale used force to subdue Blount. However, a later investigation determined Hale punched Blount in the head while he was in handcuffs.
The incident was recorded by both body-worn and dashboard vehicle cameras, court documents show.
Hale, who was hired by the Hertford Police Department on Jan. 7, was fired March 5 for “excessive use of force,” court documents show.