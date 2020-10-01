The College of The Albemarle Foundation will celebrate COA's 60th anniversary Saturday with a virtual event billed as “Cheers to 60 Years.”
The virtual celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is free and available at www.albemarle.edu/cheers.
Visitors to the link may also purchase a $20 raffle ticket for one of 150 chances to win a 1-carat champagne diamond donated by Creative Jewelers of Kill Devil Hills.
As of Wednesday afternoon there were still 50 raffle tickets left.
Tim Crank of Creative Jewelers will be on hand for a live drawing during the event.
COA Foundation Executive Director Amy Alcocer noted the symbol of a 60th Anniversary is the diamond.
Alcocer said the virtual event is tailored to the current moment when social distancing is important.
"The beauty of this is that there are so many people who want to go to events and this is a way that they can do it," Alcocer said.
Cheers to 60 Years will be held via the Zoom app and participation in the virtual event is free.
The event kicks off the COA Foundation's campaign to raise $1.2 million to equip and furnish new buildings being erected in Currituck and Dare counties which will be used by the college, and to pay for emerging programs like truck driver training and health sciences simulations.
Alcocer noted that the Foundation already has contributed $1.1 million toward that cause and is committed to raising the additional $1.2 million.
She said the college will be launching "a plethora of programs" as it works to meet the needs of the seven counties it serves: Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates and Perquimans.
Five destination vacations are being auctioned as part of Saturday's event. Participate in the auction can be through a proxy bid at the website or by making a live bid during the virtual event.
The destination packages include:
• Corolla-cation, a two-night stay at the newly constructed Corolla Village Inn donated by Twiddy & Company.
• Edenton Escape, a two-night private guest house located on the banks of the Yeopim River in Edenton/Chowan County donated by Patti & Les Kersey.
• North Banks Retreat, a three-night stay at “The Boat House,” located on the oceanfront in North Swan Beach donated by Twiddy & Company.
• OBX Getaway, a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Outer Banks/Kitty Hawk. The package also includes a kayak rental and hang-gliding lesson from Kitty Hawk Kites and a custom saltwater fishing rod 15-30# class handcrafted by Jim Davison.
• Sapphire Valley Mountain Timeshare Week, a two-room, one-week stay, (Jan. 1-8, 2021), at Fairway Forest Resort in Sapphire Valley near Asheville.
In addition, The Weeping Radish is offering a COA commemorative beer through Oct. 3, with all proceeds going to the foundation's capital campaign. The one-liter bottle of Kolsch beerm costs $10.
Alcocer said the COA Foundation is excited to partner with the Weeping Radish. She noted the business was the first micro-brewery in North Carolina and COA was the state's first community college.
More information about Cheers to 60 Years can be found at www.albemarle.edu/cheers, by calling the COA Foundation at 252-335-0821 ext. 2263 or by emailing amy_alcocer68@albemarl.edu.