Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officials held a delayed grand opening celebration for its new primary care center in Elizabeth City on Thursday.
Chesapeake officials joined Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce officials and area leaders for a ribbon cutting and then offered tours of the facility at 1805 West City Drive off Halstead Boulevard Extended.
The medical facility has been open since July 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the grand-opening celebration.
“Better late than never,” joked Chesapeake Regional Healthcare President and CEO Reese Jackson. “It’s good to acknowledge the good work the people here have been doing for over a year.”
Reese said that Chesapeake will continue to look for other opportunities to grow in Northeastern North Carolina. Chesapeake also has medical facilities in Camden, Currituck and Dare counties.
Reese said that growth could include primary care, specialty care and diagnostic care.
“Northeastern North Carolina is very important to us,” Jackson said. “The city of Elizabeth City, we have been here for a number of years and we will continue to be here. We are going to look for ways to serve this community.”
One of the first expansion of services could happen at the primary care center as Chesapeake officials said urgent care may be expanded to include weekend and evening hours.
Offering evening and weekend urgent care would require adding two or three additional providers at the primary care center, Chesapeake Director of Operations Christine Hustedt said.
Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Charles Jordan praised Chesapeake’s commitment to providing health care in Pasquotank.
“We want places for our residents to go where they don’t have to go out of state for health care,” Jordan said. “We commend Chesapeake for wanting to be in this area and we look forward to working with you.”
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare remodeled five units at a cost of just over $1 million for its primary care center. It replaces Chesapeake's primary care center that was on North Road Street.
The primary care center is on the same property as Chesapeake’s Regional Sleep Center and the Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center.
The new primary care center encompasses around 6,300 square feet and the new location offers expanded X-ray and lab services. Two physicians, two nurse practitioners and 12 support staff operate the facility, which has 12 exam rooms.
Two of the providers offer scheduled primary care services while the other two offer urgent care for walk-in patients.
“We were very squished in the old space,” said Hustedt. “We have more providers here.”
The sleep center and the wound care center occupy an additional 5,000 square feet of space that was renovated in 2018.