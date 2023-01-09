CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has received approval from the state of Virginia to perform open-heart surgeries and expects to start offering the procedure in early 2024.
Dr. Colin Greene, state health commissioner, approved Chesapeake Regional’s certificate of public need application, following a favorable recommendation by the Division of COPN staff in November, according to a press release.
Reese Jackson, president & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, said being able to offer open-heart surgery as “a necessary and logical expansion” of the hospital’s cardiac offerings.
“We are making this commitment so that residents of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina will have better access to life-saving services closer to their homes and workplaces,” Jackson said. “With the inclusion of open-heart surgery, patients will not have to shuttle between providers or facilities to receive all necessary care. It will ensure patients can get timely treatment.”
Under Virginia law, hospitals have to gain what’s known as Certificate of Public Need approval from the state to offer certain health care services. Chesapeake Regional made its initial request to offer open-heart surgery more than five years ago, but its request was contested.
In May, however, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the former state health commissioner erred in his denial of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s initial application. That ruling gave Chesapeake Regional another opportunity to seek an open-heart surgery COPN, the hospital said.
“We are incredibly pleased with the commissioner’s decision and look forward to building a robust program to benefit area residents,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the approval will, among other things, allow Chesapeake Regional to “inject beneficial competition in a highly concentrated open-heart surgery market, improving patient choice and reducing health care costs.”
Chesapeake Regional plans to “immediately” start installing equipment and recruiting surgeons and staff for the new open-heart surgery program, with the goal of offering the procedure early next year, the hospital said.