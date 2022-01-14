River City Community Development Corp. has been awarded a $100,000 grant by Chick-fil-A to continue its efforts providing affordable housing assistance and other services to residents in the Elizabeth City area.
The fast-food corporation announced the grant to the Elizabeth City-based nonprofit earlier this week, saying River City CDC will receive one of its 2022 True Inspiration Awards.
"River City CDC is making a profound impact throughout Elizabeth City, and this grant will further its efforts in the community," the company said in a press release.
Chick-fil-A said River City CDC was among the 34 organizations — and the only one in North Carolina — receiving a total of $5 million this year through the True Inspiration Awards program. The groups are "being recognized for their commitment to serving individuals in either education, hunger or homelessness," the company said.
Each of the True Inspiration recipients is either "Black-led or serve communities of color" and awards ranged from $30,000 to $350,000, the company said.
River City CDC officials did not return a call requesting comment on its award. However, Chick-fil-A's release said the nonprofit "intends to use the funds to support housing stability and economic development throughout Northeastern North Carolina."
According to Chick-fil-A, the company began issuing True Inspiration Awards in 2015. Since then, 204 organizations in 36 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada have been awarded grants totaling more than $17 million.
Each year, nonprofits are either nominated for the awards by a Chick-fil-A restaurant operator or apply through the company's website. Chick-fil-A customers then vote using the company's app to determine regional winners.
This year, 24 organizations were selected as 2022 regional winners, nine others were selected as the top winner in one of the three categories — education, hunger or homelessness — and one was named the S. Truett Cathy Honoree, after the restaurant chain's founder.
River City CDC, which was nominated for the award by Chick-fil-A operator Shelita Meadows, was one of four winners in the Atlantic region, according to Chick-fil-A. The others were in Memphis, Tenn.; Lexington, Ky.; and Georgetown, Ky.