CAMDEN — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa damaged property at three waterfront residences in Camden County but caused no injuries Thursday evening.
Chief Deputy Rodney Meads said the damage was reported on the waterfront side of the Taylors Beach subdivision shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Deputies who responded to the scene said the storm caused damage to three residences, Meads said. The damage was to homes, vehicles and watercraft, he said. No injuries were reported.
Photographs supplied by a Taylors Beach resident also showed downed trees.
A resident described the wind event Friday as a tornado. But that could not be confirmed with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Friday morning.
Meads said an emergency management official was at the scene in Taylor's Beach Thursday night.
Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell could not be immediately reached Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for both Pasquotank and Camden counties Thursday evening as Elsa was making her pass over the region.
Meads did not know of any other reports of damage in Camden from Thursday's storm.
Dominion Energy's outage map was showing an outage in the Taylor Beach area affecting 35 customers as of 8:40 a.m. The company was estimating power would be restored between noon and 5 p.m., according to the map.
The only other Dominion outage in the area, according to the map, was in the Rocky Hock Road area of Chowan County where seven customers were still without power as of 8:40 a.m. Dominion also estimated power would be restored there by 5 p.m.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. did not report any outages from the storm.