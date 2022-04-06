The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court will visit four area courthouses, including Pasquotank County's, on Friday as part of his ongoing 100-county courthouse tour.
Chief Justice Paul Newby will visit the Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank and Gates county courthouses during Friday's visit, a press release from the N.C. Judicial Branch states.
Newby is scheduled to visit the Currituck County Courthouse at 9 a.m., the Camden County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m., the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 1 p.m. and the Gates County Courthouse at 3 p.m.
At each county courthouse, Newby greets judges and courthouse personnel "to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians," the release states.
"The local courthouse is the backbone of North Carolina's court system and each courthouse faces unique challenges in serving their particular county," Newby said in the release. "This tour has been essential in learning about these challenges and enables Judicial Branch leadership to provide appropriate support to ensure our courts remain open and justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay."
Newby began his 100-county tour of the state's courthouses in Cherokee County in May and is expected to end the tour in Dare County at the end of the year. One the tour is completed, Newby will become the first chief justice to visit all 100 courthouses.