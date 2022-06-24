HERTFORD — The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court continued his tour of the state’s 100 county courthouses Thursday by visiting the Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford.
But prior to going, Chief Justice Paul Newby and his wife also made a visit to the Newbold-White House, the state’s oldest brick residence.
According to Penny Byrd, publicity chair for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, the nonprofit that oversees the Newbold-White House, Newby was greeted by four members of the PCRA Board of Directors.
Lynwood Winslow, a member of the PCRA, led Newby on a tour of the house and its grounds. That was followed by a brief visit to the replica of the periauger boat on the grounds and the 1820s Newby Cottage, which is also on the property.
In 1974, the Newby Cottage was moved from its original site in New Hope to the PCRA site for use as a caretaker’s residence. According to Byrd, the cottage’s name comes from David G. Newby, whose family owned the home from 1894 to 1920. Newby was a Perquimans County commissioner who also served as the Durants Neck postmaster.
Members of the PCRA also showed the justice a Newby family tree — “at least as much of a tree that PCRA has been able to ascertain thus far,” Byrd said.
After a brief visit to the Newbold-White House gift shop “and a lively discussion about where best to have lunch,” Newby and his wife left for their courthouse visit.
“Those of us at PCRA who walked and talked with the Judge and his wife very much enjoyed our time together,” Byrd said.Newby, who visited the Currituck, Camden and Pasquotank courthouses in April, plans to visit the courthouses in Wake, Hoke, Scotland, Richmond and Anson counties next week, a spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts said.