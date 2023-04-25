One of two juveniles shot Monday evening after an undetermined number of individuals exchanged gunfire on Speed Street was an innocent bystander, interim Police Chief Phil Webster said Tuesday afternoon.
Webster, speaking at a press conference in front of City Hall, said no arrests have been made in the shooting.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have anything to share at this time on suspects,” Webster said.
Elizabeth City police responded to the shooting at 6:36 p.m. Monday and Webster said that one of those shot was an 8-year-old boy who was outside playing at the time. The 8-year-old juvenile was shot in the arm and he was treated and released from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Monday night.
Webster identified the second victim as a 17-year-old male who was shot in the right leg. He also has been released from the hospital, Webster said.
When asked at a press conference Tuesday afternoon if the 17-year-old male was also an innocent bystander, Webster said that he couldn’t release that information.
“It is unknown at this time when or how the 17-year-old received his injuries but we do know it occurred on Speed Street,” Webster said.
Webster didn’t reveal how many shots were fired during the incident, only saying it was “numerous.” When asked if the shooters were on foot or in a car, Webster said that is still part of the investigation.
According to emergency police radio traffic, the incident happened in the 300 block of Speed Street and involved someone shooting out the windows at one residence and firing bullets at another.
Both victims were transported by private vehicles to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene.
Priscilla Drummond of Speed Street told The Daily Advance Tuesday that her grandson, 8-year-old Zayir Evans, was playing with other kids in an open field near Speed Street’s intersection with Madrin Street when he was shot through the arm.
Drummond said she was working at the beach when the shooting occurred.
“My daughter called me and said my grandson had been shot,” Drummond said.
“He’s doing good,” she said Tuesday morning. “The bullet went right through his bone in his arm. But he’s alive and that’s good.”
Drummond said her grandson had been released from the hospital following treatment.
Monday's shooting marks the fifth time a juvenile has been shot in the city since Feb. 8 and Webster said the police department needs the assistance of the public in identifying the “individuals in this series of shootings.”
“The police department is doing our due diligence investigating these incidents, our detectives are following up on leads and our patrol officers are working hard in the affected areas of the city,” Webster said. “Any information provided may help save a life.”
Webster urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.