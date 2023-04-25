042723_eda_websterPressConference.jpg

Interim Police Chief Phil Webster speaks at a press conference in front of City Hall Tuesday about a shooting in Elizabeth City Monday evening that resulted in two juveniles being wounded and transported to the hospital. Webster said one of the juveniles was an 8-year-old boy.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

One of two juveniles shot Monday evening during an exchange of gunfire on Speed Street was an 8-year-old boy, interim Police Chief Phil Webster said Tuesday afternoon.

Webster, speaking at a press conference in front of City Hall, said no arrests have been made in the shooting.