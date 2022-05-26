A 5-year-old Elizabeth City boy who died of a single gunshot at a local mobile home park in October was the victim of a homicide, a supplemental death certificate filed by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office shows.
That’s a change from a medical examiner’s preliminary summary on the circumstances of Romell J’Shawn Chamblee Jr.’s Oct 17, 2021 death at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park.
That report, filed the same day of the child’s death by a local medical examiner, said a police investigation had determined “no foul play was suspected” because “it appeared the child discharged the weapon himself.”
Elizabeth City police declined to comment on the supplemental death certificate — a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Advance on Thursday — or confirm that the Chamblee child’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.
“I can’t confirm anything,” Lt. James Judge said. “This is an open and active investigation so we are not going to make any comments about this case.”
Asked what could have led the Medical Examiner’s Office to conclude the Chamblee child died from a homicide, Judge said that office would have to answer that question.
“We don’t have control over that document,” Judge said. “You need to contact the person that wrote that document.”
The medical examiner who certified the Chamblee child’s death as a homicide on March 28 was Dr. Rand Falls, according to the supplemental death certificate. Falls wasn’t available Thursday. A spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Office said the office couldn’t comment on the matter.
The initial death certificate for Chamblee, filed Oct. 27 — 10 days after his death — listed his cause of death as pending.
Police have released few details about Chamblee’s death, saying only that he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died at a hospital. They said the initial call to 911 reported that he had been shot by a BB gun, but that when officers arrived they discovered he had suffered a gunshot wound. They said officers seized a handgun near where the child was shot but declined to say who owned the gun.
Medical Examiner Samantha Lilly’s preliminary summary of the circumstances of Chamblee’s death, however, provides more detail about what happened.
According to that report, which The Daily Advance obtained in April as part of the Chamblee child’s autopsy report, Elizabeth City firefighters were the first to arrive on the scene after the 911 call came in around 4 p.m.
When they arrived at 1403 River Road, the address for Hickory Village Mobile Home Park, firefighters found the 5-year-old lying on the floor near the front door of a mobile home. An 11-year-old child had already started CPR to try and revive him, the report states.
While first responders took over providing CPR, fire personnel “secured” a 9mm handgun that was found beside the child, the report states. Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the child to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he died about an hour later.
According to Lilly, Elizabeth City police officers interviewed Chamblee’s parents — identified on the death certificate as Romell J’Shawn Chamblee Sr. and Tynisa Chamblee — and shared their reports with the medical examiner.
“The child was left unattended with three other children (in the mobile home) while the mother was moving boxes to another residence,” Lilly’s report states. “The child was playing in a laundry basket where there was a loaded 9mm handgun.
“The children ... stated that they were in a back bedroom when they heard a noise that sounded like a gun discharging,” the report states. “The children stated that they found the child (lying) on the floor in the living room and moved him to the couch to perform CPR and try to control the bleeding. A child ... went to a neighbor’s house to inform them of what happened and called 911.”
According to the report, when police arrived they found that the 9mm handgun had been moved to a car outside the mobile home. There was an empty shell casing still located in the gun that did not eject when it was fired. There was shattered glass near the front door where the bullet had exited through a storm door “at an upward trajectory of 20 degrees.” In addition, the glass was still intact around the bullet hole in the door.
According to Lilly’s report, police Investigator Tim Bateman stated that his completed investigation determined that “it appeared the child discharged the weapon himself and no foul play was suspected.” The child’s body was to be sent to Greenville for an autopsy “to confirm the findings,” the report said.
Reached several weeks ago, Bateman referred a reporter to supervisors in the department, who said they would not be making any comments or releasing any additional information until their investigation of the case is complete.
Romell Chamblee Sr., the child’s father, confirmed Thursday that the gun police confiscated at the scene was his but he declined to comment on his son’s supplemental death certificate.