A native of China who fled the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of the Falun Gong religious movement told Pasquotank County Republicans Saturday that freedom is not just a word but is something he can touch.
Winston Liu, who fled China in 2005 and is currently seeking U.S. citizenship, was the featured speaker at the Pasquotank GOP’s annual convention at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Today, Liu lives in Greenville where he works as an engineer for a building materials manufacturer. But in 1999, he was still living in China and starting to feel persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party because of his religious practice.
Liu is a practitioner of Falun Gong, a religious movement founded in China in the 1990s that incorporates tenets of Buddhism and values from Chinese traditional culture.
Liu said the Chinese Communist Party went after the Falun Gong because of four fundamental conflicts: the group’s popularity, with 70 million to 100 million Chinese adherents; Falun Gong’s universal principles of truth, compassion and tolerance versus the Communist ideology of materialism, atheism and extreme nationalism; the religion’s competition for people’s hearts and minds; and Falun Gong’s existence as an independent network in society.
Liu said top Chinese Communist Party leaders see Falun Gong as a threat to their power, noting that more than 370 million Chinese have quit the communist party.
On April 25, 1999, 10,000 Falun Gong practitioners peacefully appealed for religious liberty, and the communist party used that event as a justification for the persecution, he said.
“I was there on that day,” Liu said. “It was 100 percent volunteer. No one forced me to be there.”
He said Falun Gong’s core values are truthfulness, compassion and tolerance and its movement has revived belief in the divine. Falun Gong’s focus is not on politics, he added, but on religious practice and connection to God.
“Unlike the Chinese Communist Party, Falun Gong never forced me to do anything,” Liu said.
After that protest, the party sought to destroy Falun Gong practitioners’ reputations, bankrupt them financially and annihilate them physically, he said.
“I have been constantly denied all of the basic human rights,” Liu said.
On Jan. 1, 2001, police broke into his apartment and abducted him and his ex-wife and took them into detention, he said.
Liu said that while he was in detention he was repeatedly shocked with an electric baton and told he would be killed if he didn’t abandon his practice of Falun Gong. He also was subjected to the “terrible psychological torture” of six months in solitary confinement, he said.
“My life would turn upside down when CCP started nationwide persecution of Falun Gong,” Liu said.
He was also subjected to medical tests without explanation during his detention. He now believes he was being checked to see if he was an organ match and might have been subjected to forced organ harvesting had he been found to be a match.
Liu said western nations have mostly turned a blind eye toward forced organ harvesting in China. One of the results of not insisting on transparency in the Chinese health care system is the current global COVID-19 pandemic, which he referred to as the “CCP virus.”
In August 2005 Liu said he fled to Canada to escape further persecution.
“When the plane departed Beijing Airport I breathed a sigh of relief,” he said. But as he thought of loved ones he was leaving behind in China, he added, “I cried.”
He fought tears Saturday as he recounted the ordeal.
The persecution of the Falun Gong is still going on, Liu said. About two-thirds of Falun Gong practitioners have been persecuted, he said.
Turning his sights to America, Liu said he sees a similarity here in what he said is a constant hostility by leftists and the media toward American patriots who hold traditional values. He also believes the Chinese Communist Party is covertly involved in America in an effort to obliterate American core values.
The reason most Americans and other westerners have never heard about the Falun Gong’s persecution is because of the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in western media between 2002 and 2018, Liu said. Many western media outlets practice self-censorship in order to maintain access to the Chinese market, he said.
To get the truth out about their persecution, many Falun Gong practitioners operate independent grassroots media, Liu said. “It’s all (with) our own money,” he said.
Liu blasted what he called the “hypocrisy of elite culture” and claimed that the progressive agenda in the West is another form of communist ideology.
Liu said he loves the United States because it is a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world. Universal values transcend time and human opinion, he said.
In an interview with The Daily Advance after his convention speech, Liu said he hopes the Biden administration will continue the Trump administration’s policy of trade sanctions against China and continue to speak out about the Chinese Communist Party’s abuse of power.
“I think America should speak up against the human rights abuse in China again and again,” Liu said. “People all over the world should understand one fact: If you can’t shut down the CCP control in China you can’t stop the human rights abuses.”
Liu said all religious groups in China face persecution, including its Muslim and Christian populations. Persecution has been especially focused on the Falun Gong because it has been growing rapidly, he said.
Liu said he has not observed or experienced discrimination or hostility because of his Asian heritage since coming to the United States.
“To be honest I have met a lot of great people who were willing to help,” Liu said. “I truly appreciate that.”