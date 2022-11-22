TImbermill Map

This map shows Apex Clean Energy’s “area of interest” for its proposed Timbermill Wind project in Chowan County. State officials say they are still awaiting additional information from Apex about the project before deciding on whether to issue a final permit.

 Map courtesy Chowan County

EDENTON — Chowan County officials are still awaiting word from state officials on whether final permits for the proposed Timbermill Wind project will be approved.

Timbermill Wind is a 45-turbine, 6,300-acre wind farm Apex Clean Energy proposes to build in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill, Paradise and Virginia roads, and the Perquimans County line.


