...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The number of North Carolina counties listed as high community risks for COVID-19 plummeted from 52 last week to 13 this week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of those 13, Chowan was the only area county listed as high risk for COVID-19 illness and adverse health effects.
Surrounding counties Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans were each ranked low risk and Gates County was listed as medium risk. That’s according to CDC data released Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Chowan’s status increased from medium to high risk after seeing its number of confirmed cases of the respiratory virus jump from 37 the previous week to 55. Gates’ risk remained at medium from the previous week, though the number of confirmed cases rose from 11 to 20.
The number of confirmed cases in Pasquotank through Jan. 18 was 47, down 36.49% from the previous week’s total of 74. For Perquimans, the number of confirmed cases continued to fall from the previous week, this time from 32 to 17, a roughly 47% decline.
The number of confirmed cases in Camden is listed as fewer than 10 this week, down four from last week’s 14. The number of confirmed Currituck cases fell from 26 last week to 20.
The majority of the low-risk counties this week are in the western part of the state, with a handful — Brunswick, Columbus, Pender and New Hanover — in the southern coastal region.
The CDC appoints counties according to their risk of spreading COVID-19 at the community level as low, medium or high. In high risk counties, residents are encouraged to wear a suitable mask or face covering while indoors in the public. People who have health conditions that put them at greater risk if they contract COVID-19 should stay away from non-essential indoor public events where exposure to the respiratory virus is increased. The CDC also recommends people in high risk communities to remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and to get tested if they have symptoms.
In all three risk levels, the CDC recommends residents remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
According to the CDC, the number of Pasquotank residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 32,430, or 81.4% of the total population. In Perquimans, 67.9% of the total population — 9,140 residents — have received at least one dose.
In Currituck those numbers are 24,265 residents, or 87.4% of the total population; in Chowan, 11,188 residents or 80.2% of the population; and in Gates, 8,139 residents, or 70.4% of the population.