EDENTON — The Chowan Board of Commissioners has agreed to the school board’s recommendations to construct the county’s new high school as a “seamless build” project and apply for a USDA loan to pay for it.
The schools are already using $20 million in state grant funds to pay for design and construction costs during Phase 1 of the project. According to Rick Ott, of M.B. Kahn Construction Inc., the county will need to borrow $30 million to pay for the remaining construction costs.
In the past, commissioners and members of the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education have discussed borrowing $35 million over 30 years at a 2.5% interest rate to pay those costs.
According to a report from Davenport, the county’s financial consultant for the project, the loan will not result in a tax increase for Chowan County property owners.
By agreeing to a seamless build, the second phase of the school, which will replace the aging John A. Holmes High School, will be built immediately after the first phase is completed.
Ott noted that if the county voted to delay phase 2 of the project, and inflation increased 1 percentage point, the project would cost an additional $6.7 million.
“If it’s 2 points, we’d see an increase of about $14 million in additional interest the county would have to pay if Phase 2 is delayed,” he said.
During the meeting, Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said that several people he’s spoken with are concerned about the school’s price tag.
“When I explain what the facility provides, especially in terms of CTE (career and technical education), I’m thrilled,” he said. “As far as the community is concerned, I think they’ll see it will be far superior to what we have now.”
Commissioner Bob Kirby noted there have been several different cost projections for the new school during its planning stage.
Ott noted that the original cost for everything the school district wanted in the project was $60 million. He said his company was instructed to bring the cost down to what it is now, $49.9 million. Some of the cost projections that have been brought up — $45 million, for example — was a number Davenport plugged in for a cost-analysis report.
The $49.9 million budget for the new high school project includes everything, even the gold shovels at the groundbreaking, Ott said.
“Part of our job is cost control,” he said. “We have a fixed budget and we intend to keep to it.”
During construction, there will be “reasonable” penalties for not completing specific activities at certain times, Ott said. This will allow M.B. Kahn to produce a construction schedule prior to bidding, which has helped the firm get better bid prices, he said.
Commissioners asked County Manager Kevin Howard if taking on the new school project would cause the county to increase the property tax rate to fund other projects.
Howard noted the county has some cushion to pay for upcoming projects, but a future tax increase may be needed as costs and assessed property values increase. Some projects will be paid for with other funds designated for them, such as a new fire truck.
“But you may need a tax increase for the fire fee to pay for it,” Howard said.
He noted that the most costly upcoming construction project will be a new county jail.
“We’re talking about $3 million to $9 million if we do it ourselves,” he said. The county has been looking at a partnership with Bertie and Martin counties to build a regional jail.
Kirby and Commissioner Alex Kehayes asked Ott about Chowan Middle School, which will be the county’s next major school construction project.
“Parts of the facility are 30 years old,” Ott said. “Some of it is a lot older. I think it will still be good for 8 to 10 years. … It is worth maintaining and restoring.”
He suggested the county invest $200,000 to $250,000 to work on some significant drainage issues at the middle school property.