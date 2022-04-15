EDENTON — The Chowan County Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s solid waste fee during their regular April 4 meeting.
Taxpayers will pay an additional $2.75 a month following the increase, raising the monthly rate from $15.25 to $18.
County Manager Kevin Howard said there was a substantial increase in solid waste tonnage throughout the county between fiscal years 2018 and 2021.
During fiscal year 2018, Chowan collected about 5,500 tons of solid waste. In 2021, that number rose to 9,300 tons.
“We thought there would be a COVID dip but it is still high and it’s staying high,” Howard said.
The main driver behind the increase in waste is commercial activity. Commercial waste in the county increased almost threefold between 2018 and 2021 while residential waste increased only slightly above the previous average.
Howard told the board that the county may also look at changing rates at the Perquimans Chowan Gates transfer sites.
Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby asked Howard if the “scales are still balanced” between the county and the town of Edenton on solid waste removal fees.
“The 66 percent and 33 percent split between county and town still exists,” Howard said. “Most of the commercial activity is in Edenton.”
“That’s why it needs to be based on population,” Kirby replied.
Howard said that the town of Edenton sets its own solid waste collection rates, while the increase commissioners were asked to approve is for all county residents.
Kirby then asked how Chowan might be affected if Gates and Perquimans, who co-operate the PCG landfill with Chowan, do not raise their solid waste rates.
“We each cover our own costs as far as trash goes,” Howard said, referring to the three counties. “The split in the capital costs is when it comes to the transfer station.”
After ending a public hearing at which no member of the public spoke, Commissioner Ellis Lawrence made a motion to approve increasing the county’s solid waste rate by $2.75. The motion passed unanimously.