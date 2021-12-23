EDENTON — Chowan commissioners adopted a resolution earlier this month opposing any vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government.
The vote was 5-2 with Commission Chairman Bob Kirby and commissioners Ron Cummings, Tray Taylor, Chris Evans and Alex Kehayes voting for the resolution authored by Kehayes. Commissioners Ellis Lawrence and Larry McLaughlin cast the two “no” votes.
The Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large employers and health care workers have been controversial. The U.S. Supreme Court in fact announced Thursday it will hold two separate sessions next month to hear arguments in multiple legal challenges to the mandates.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing regime for companies with at least 100 workers can go forward. However, the federal government has said implementing the mandate will be delayed until February.
Prior to the vote by Chowan commissioners, four citizens spoke against the resolution during the public comment portion of the commission’s Dec. 6 meeting. Two others voiced support for the resolution.
Some of those opposed to the resolution criticized Kehayes, who is a physician, accusing him of supporting a “far-right agenda” and of plagiarizing the Utah Republican Party who adopted a similar resolution.
One resident told the board that she would lose all faith in commissioners’ competency if they approved the resolution.
One resident who supported the resolution said that governments shouldn’t mandate anything and likened the Biden administration to “Red China.” Another resolution supporter said he had contracted COVID-19 and then gotten vaccinated but opposed mandating others to get the vaccine.
Kehayes, responding to one speaker’s charge, said he had drafted the resolution without consulting anyone else. He said he wrote the resolution solely out of concern about protecting individual freedoms in Chowan County.
“A life without liberty, I don’t value that much,” Kehayes said. “The individual is superior to the state, we are not subjects. In my practice (as a physician,) even if I disagreed with the patient’s decision, the decision was always accepted and honored.”
Kehayes went on to say that firing first responders for not complying with vaccine mandates, just one year after singing their praises for their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, is wrong.
“I’m not anti-vaxx,” Kehayes added. “I just got my booster shot. I am for the individual and whatever choice he or she may make.”
Cummings said he believes vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.
“The Constitution was written to protect the people from the government,” he said. “We do not work for the government, the government works for us. I am against any kind of mandates.”
Kirby said he is not anti-vaccine, noting he has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he believes mandating others get the vaccine would lead to unintended consequences.
“I’m worried a mandate would put a large majority of first responders out of a job,” he said. “The EMS director unofficially told me that probably 90 percent of our paramedics are not vaccinated and don’t plan to because they got COVID at the outset of the pandemic.”
Taylor said that while he’s been vaccinated, he does not like mandating others to get one. He expressed some criticism of Kehayes’ resolution but still voted for it.
“(Regarding) the resolution, ... I don’t think you had to do all of that and go that far. But I disagree with forcing people to get a shot,” he said.
McLaughlin said he didn’t think Kehayes’ resolution was needed right now.
“I may revisit it in the future, however,” he said.