Chowan County Courthouse

The N.C. Supreme Court will hold a rare court session at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Monday and Tuesday. Three cases will be heard on Monday and two on Tuesday. Tickets are required for admission. Contact: Historic Edenton, 108 N. Broad St., Edenton or call 252-482-2637.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

Editor’s note: Some weekend events may be canceled or rescheduled because of the arrival of Hurricane Ian in the region today.

TODAY