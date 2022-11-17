Edenton Confederate Monument

The Confederate Monument in downtown Edenton. 

 Contributed Photo

EDENTON — It appears Edenton Town Council will have to look for alternative sites for the town’s Confederate monument after Chowan County officials declined the town’s offer to take over its ownership.

Last week, Town Manager Corey Gooden presented town councilors with 63 town-owned sites identified as potential locations for the Confederate monument. Of the 63, only 12 are vacant. The other 51 range from Northeastern Regional Airport, town hall and the Barker House to tracts hosting utility and sewer facilities.


