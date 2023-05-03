EDENTON — Chowan County taxpayers will see an expanded delinquent taxpayer list published in the Chowan Herald this week.
That's because this year’s listings include both unpaid real and personal property taxes, County Manager Kevin Howard said.
May 3, 2023
In other matters, commissioners learned that the county's Information Technology Department will spend $66,000 to beef up computer security. A portion — $23,000 — will go to replacing cameras and wiring, the remainder — $43,000 — will be spent creating an uninterruptable power supply to protect the system from power outages.
Commissioners also voted to purchase property at 817 Soundside Road for $238,000.
A contract for maintenance management was awarded to the Enterprise Company to cover work performed on vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.
The board also renewed an inter-local government agreement with Bertie County, allowing Chowan’s building inspectors to assist Bertie inspectors when the need arises.
Mary Morris, director the Chowan Center of NC Cooperative Extension, requested commissioners adopt a proclamation declaring the week of June 11 "Coastal North Carolina Local Foods Week." The board adopted the proclamation.
Three citizens spoke during the public comment portion of commissioners' meeting. Andy White, Rachael Johnson and Donna Angell called for the county to include a swimming pool in the new high school project. They said adding a pool would help the school's swim team, which must travel to Elizabeth City for practices.
Johnson said that it is a shame that a county that is surrounded by water has so many children who never learn how to swim. They also said senior citizens would benefit from the exercise.
Advocates for including a swimming pool at the new school have spoken before commissioners on at least two other occasions.
