EDENTON — The oldest and most honored fair in the Albemarle will not be held this fall, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chowan County Regional Fair Board of Directors announced Thursday it had canceled the 74th annual Chowan County Regional Fair scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.
“This decision was made after many discussions and much deliberation,” the board said in a press release. “With safety as a paramount factor and the overwhelming challenges to achieve the required standards, the decision to cancel is the only logical choice.”
The fair’s directors noted the Chowan County Regional Fair has been a mainstay “without interruption since the boys returned home” from World War II, drawing visitors from across northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
The Chowan County Regional Fair, held at the Legion Post 40 fairgrounds in Edenton, has also become one of the top award winning fairs in the state, the board said.
The board’s press release also described the fair as one of the region’s largest community service programs, noting its volunteers “work diligently year-round” to produce the event.
The fair’s board said all commitments by the fair’s advertisers and vendors will be honored at the 75th annual event next year. That event is scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, 2021.
The press release said any questions about the fair should be directed to the board at 252-482-4057 or info@chowanfair.com.