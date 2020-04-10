EDENTON — A Chowan County first responder has tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a press release Friday.
The county said the employee, who last worked a full shift on March 31, reported to work on April 7 and prior to beginning their shift failed the daily screening.
The employee was sent to get a lab test and was sent home to self-isolate while awaiting the test's results. The county said it was notified Friday the employee has a lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The employee remains in isolation and persons with whom they were in direct contact have been notified, the county said. The county said no further information about the employee would be released.
"Because we are a very small county with regards to employee population it is important to us that we protect the privacy of the individual involved," county spokeswoman Susanne Stallings said. "With our previous case of the presumptive positive household member of an employee, that we announced last week, we did not announce that department ... for this very reason."
Chowan said COVID-19 screenings of all first responders in the county by Vidant Chowan Hospital personnel began March 21 and continue.
In addition, all equipment at the county's first-responder station is cleaned and disinfected after each call and at the beginning of each shift. Employees also continue to wear personal protective equipment based on the nature of the calls they're on.
Also on Friday, Pasquotank, Bertie and Perquimans all added new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the total in the region to 39.
Bertie now has 12 cases, Pasquotank has 11 and Perquimans has three cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website.
Other counties in the region reporting cases include Hertford, with four; Gates with four; Currituck with three; and Chowan with two. Camden continues to have no lab-confirmed cases, according to DHHS.
Dare County, which has its own health department, is reporting eight COVID-19 cases on the DHHS website. The county, however, reported Thursday that it has 13 cases.
Statewide, the total number of lab-confirmed cases as of Friday morning was 3,908 with 74 deaths. Two of those deaths were Bertie and Hertford. Dare also has reported a COVID-19-related death but it's not included on the state website.
DHHS was also reporting Friday that 423 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in the state and that at least 57,645 tests for the virus have been conducted.