CURRITUCK — An inmate who escaped the Chowan County Jail on Thursday was recaptured a day later four counties over in Currituck County, law enforcement officials said Friday.
Russell Jay Heath, 47, was taken into custody by Currituck Sheriff’s deputies about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the Chowan Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Chief Deputy Jeff Walker of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office said the agency received a tip Friday that Heath was in the Wedgewood Lakes community in Moyock. After receiving confirming evidence from a neighborhood security camera — Heath was seen approaching the door of a mobile home in the community — deputies went to Wedgewood Lakes.
While searching the neighborhood, deputies spotted Heath on a nearby roadside, Walker said. As deputies approached, Heath attempted to flee.
When deputies attempted to subdue and handcuff him, Heath resisted, prompting a deputy to discharge his Taser weapon, Walker said. While Heath was on the ground, a handgun fell out of his waistband, he said.
Heath was later checked out by emergency medical services personnel, Walker said.
Investigators don’t know yet why Heath chose to go to Wedgewood Lakes or why he chose to approach a particular mobile home where he was seen on the security camera, Walker said. There is no evidence Heath tried to break into the mobile home, Walker said.
Deputies also don’t know how Heath got to Wedgewood Lakes or gained possession of a handgun. There are unconfirmed reports that a pickup truck was stolen in Chowan County shortly after Heath escaped from the jail. It was not clear if the theft is tied to Heath, however.
“We’re investigating all of that right now,” Walker said.
Chowan Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight said that Heath escaped the Chowan Count Jail shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Basnight, Heath “detained and held hostage” Chowan County Jail staff before escaping. The jail staff were not injured in the escape, he said.
Chief Deputy John McArthur of the Chowan Sheriff’s Office said two jail employees were on duty at the time of the escape. He declined to provide any specifics about how the employees were detained, saying that is part of an ongoing investigation into Heath’s escape.
McArthur said Heath was wearing non-jail clothing when he escaped. Heath found the clothing in a room where the jail staff kept clothes that had been left behind by other detainees.
A jail surveillance camera image of Heath leaving the jail released by the Chowan Sheriff’s Office shows him holding what appears to be a set of keys.
Heath had been at the Chowan County Jail since Tuesday, according to McArthur. He was being held for non-violent financial-related crimes that included obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a financial card.
Before being moved to the Chowan jail, Heath had been held at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City for charges he faced elsewhere in the area. He was ordered confined in lieu of two secured bonds totaling $117,500, according to Pasquotank Sheriff’s arrest reports.
Heath was confined at ADJ after being arrested Oct. 5 by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies on warrants filed by Elizabeth City Police and Chowan Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said last week.
Heath is facing seven felony counts of fraud-obtaining property by false pretenses, one felony count of financial identity fraud and one felony count of larceny-credit card, according to arrest reports. He’s also facing six misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud, one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a charge of larceny and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen goods.
In addition to those charges, Heath faces new charges related to the jail escape. Those charges include two felony counts of 2nd degree kidnapping, two charges of assault on a government official and one misdemeanor charge of escape from a county jail, McArthur said.
In Currituck, Heath will face charges of firearms possession and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, Walker said.