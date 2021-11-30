Chowan County is one of five counties moving to a lower tier in the N.C. Department of Commerce's latest rankings for economic development.
Chowan will move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in the rankings for 2022, the agency said Tuesday. All other counties in the region will remain in same tier they were in this year. Pasquotank remains in Tier 1, Perquimans and Gates remain in Tier 2, and Camden and Currituck remain in Tier 3.
The rankings, which go from 1 for most distressed to 3 for least distressed, are mandated by state law and based on an assessment of four factors: unemployment rate, median household income, population growth, and assessed property value per capita.
Under state law, 40 counties must be designated as Tier 1, 40 counties have to be designated as Tier 2, and 20 counties must be ranked as Tier 3. As economic conditions change, a county's tier ranking can change.
Besides Chowan, Jones County is moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1 next year. Three other counties — Macon, Polk and Watauga — are moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2.
Six other counties are moving from a more distressed ranking to a less distressed one. Alexander, Randolph and Rowan moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2, while Brunswick, Buncombe and New Hanover are moving from Tier 2 to Tier 3.
The designations are used to help officials determine eligibility for grant programs the Commerce Department administers like the One North Carolina Fund and the downtown revitalization Main Street program. The tiers also help determine if a county is eligible for building reuse and water and sewer infrastructure grants and help steer Job Development Investment Grant and other funding to more economically distresses areas of the state.