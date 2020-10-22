EDENTON — Anyone traveling Edenton’s West Queen Street is familiar with the sight of a sunken ship moored at Edenton Marina.
The 65-foot Juneve has been moored at the marina since September 2018, resting quietly on the murky bottom of Pembroke Creek.
Earlier this week, Chowan County commissioners received an update on efforts to remove the vessel from the marina.
Chowan Emergency Management Coordinator Cord Palmer said officials were considering seeking a grant to help with the ship’s removal cost. However, no application was submitted because the cost of removal did not meet the grant’s requirements.
Waff Contracting of Edenton has estimated removal of the ship to cost at least $59,630.
County staff are looking into other grant opportunities.
According to mariner Paul Clayton, the Juneve was built in Scotland in 1949 and trawled the North Sea for many years. In 2012, the Juneve’s then-owners planned to renovate it into a live-aboard vessel, but at some point, those plans ended, according to Clayton’s blog post.
Clayton said the Juneve’s current owner bought the vessel a few years back and brought it south. Clayton said he saw photos of the boat capsized at Coinjock, and was informed that the boat was hauled onto a face dock and righted.
The owner then had the vessel towed via the IntraCoastal Waterway and through Albemarle Sound to Edenton Marina. Sometime shortly before Florence struck, Juneve sank to the bottom of Pembroke Creek and laid over on its side.
Despite the owner’s repeated efforts to pump out the vessel and put it on an even keel, the Juneve remains a watery landmark by U.S. Highway 32.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said the law should consider shipwrecks like derelict or abandoned houses. That way, local governments would have the right to take action to remove them, he said.
McLaughlin also said action should be taken against a sunken vessel near Rocky Hock Creek. A cabin cruiser has been perched on the creek bottom there for several years.
Edenton officials have also been researching the town’s options for removing sunken vessels.