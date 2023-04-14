Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity volunteer Bob Fatscher is shown at the construction site of the new home the local Habitat chapter is building for Ke’ena Riddick and her three children at 313 Artie St., Hertford. Habitat plans to complete the home and turn over the keys to Riddick this spring.
Ke’ena Riddick poses with her three children— Nyquan Riddick, Savion Riddick and Tyonna Chapman — in front of the family’s new home at 313 Artie Street in Hertford. The Riddicks’ home is being built by the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity chapter.
HERTFORD — Work is nearing completion on the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity’s 22nd home project — an all-new house at 313 Artie Street in Hertford.
The local Habitat chapter’s construction team broke ground on the 1,260-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on Sept. 26, according to a Habitat press release. The panelized house was ordered from Landmark Home and Land Company, and was delivered by truck to the construction site.
On Nov. 11, Habitat volunteers gathered at the homesite and worked through the day to unload the exterior walls and fit them to the concrete slab foundation, the nonprofit said. Construction continued through the winter, as weather permitted, aided by local volunteers and professional crews.
“Normally, we’d have up to 80 volunteers involved,” said John Sams, construction lead for Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity. “However, our volunteer pool was seriously affected by COVID since 2020 and we were forced to build our last house with fewer than 10 regular volunteers.”
Thanks to the “generosity” of local residents and businesses and churches that sent groups to work on specific tasks, Habitat’s volunteer workforce is returning to its “previous levels,” Sams said.
United Rentals of Elizabeth City, for example, sent a group of volunteers to help paint and also donated the rental of a crane. The Garden of Eden garden club also donated $500 toward the project’s landscaping costs. In addition, a local branch bank sent a crew to help hang dry wall and several professional contractors have offered to donate materials.
“All of these generous contributions are greatly appreciated and essential to our success considering the increased price of construction materials these past few years,” Habitat said in the release.
Habitat’s partner family in the Artie Street project are Ke’ena Riddick and her three children: Nyquan Riddick, Savion Riddick and Tyonna Chapman. All four are working alongside volunteers to help with finishing touches such as painting, selecting interior fixtures and laying flooring in their new home.
Riddick, who works at Regulator Marine in Edenton, said she was excited to have been chosen for the Habitat program and looks forward to moving in to her new home with her family. She will provided with an affordable, interest-free mortgage through the Habitat program.
Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity Board President Mike Finemore and the local Habitat board plan to turn the home over to Riddick and her family this spring.
Each year, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity says it “works in partnership with deserving families” to build and purchase them an affordable home in either Chowan or Perquimans that is also “healthy, safe and accessible.”
Selected families have to undergo a credit report, criminal record and sex offender checks, and a home visit. Families are selected based on income, need, the condition of their current home and safety issues. Their annual income has to be between 50% and 60% of the county median.
Selected families are also required to participate in the project by working alongside volunteers, investing between 250 and 400 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of their home.
They also must attend home-ownership educational programs, provide a down payment and be able to pay the monthly mortgage over a 30-year period. The mortgage is interest free.
Applications for Chowan-Perquimans Habitat’s next house are available at the ReStore at 1370 N Broad St., Edenton. Application forms, a description of the house and application criteria are also available at Habitat’s website: cph4h.org or by calling 252-301-4098.
Applications for 2023 are currently being considered and the application process for 2024 will begin in September. For qualification requirements and an application, visit https://www.cph4h.org/homeowner-application.
Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity says its success depends on “the generosity of the community and on the dedication of talented volunteers.” Volunteers are “always needed” to help with construction, planning, family selection and administrative functions, the release states. For more information, visit www.cph4h.org for volunteer opportunities.