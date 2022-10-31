EDENTON — The Chowan River is at its saltiest level in a decade following months of drought conditions, according to a researcher at the University of North Carolina.
Nathan Hall, research assistant professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, told the Chowan Herald that a measurement gauge along the Chowan River near Colerain this summer showed salinity levels between 1-2 parts per thousand.
“For comparison, seawater salinity is about 35 (ppt),” Hall said. “So the Chowan River, though saltier than normal, is still mostly freshwater. We haven’t seen salinities this high in about 10 years, but periods of high salinity have occurred throughout the record and the recent salinity increase isn’t the highest that it’s been.”
Salinity levels ran higher than normal for a good portion of the year, while a lack of substantial precipitation since last winter has increased the levels.
“The reason is probably that we had a dry spring followed by a dry summer,” Hall said.
Data on salinity levels in the river go back to at least the 1970s. According to that data, the last 10 years have been the longest recorded stretch where salinity levels remained below 1 ppt.
The decade between 2001 and 2012 saw some of the highest and most frequent increases of salinity in the river, with the highest recorded measurement being just under 4 ppt in 2007.
Both 2001-02 and 2006-07 both saw higher than average readings of salty river water.
While the high salinity may not stop algal blooms from growing during the summer months, drought conditions can. Hall suggested that there could be a link between low river flows and a lack of algae this year. Low flow can often occur during periods of prolonged dry weather.
“Low river flows cause high salinity and at the same time reduce nutrient delivery to local estuaries,” Hall said. “I think that’s the major link between low flows and reduced blooms. Most of the bloom-forming algae in Albemarle Sound can grow well even with the highest salinities seen this summer.”
Higher than average salinity in the river has also affected farmers.
Matt Leary, an agriculture agent with the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, said some farmers’ fields were affected by salty water coming from irrigation systems.
“The dry weather is equally rough on fields that had irrigation, especially those whose irrigation water came directly from the river or (Albemarle) sound due to the high salinity that was in both bodies of water,” Leary said in July.
Chowan County Soil & Water Technician Jacob Peele agreed, telling the Chowan Herald that some farmers could not use their irrigation systems at all.
“Some farmers may not have had this (irrigation) luxury, as the salt levels were high in the Chowan River from the lack of rainfall,” Peele said.
High levels of salinity could also be the culprit behind recent sightings of marine wildlife typically found closer to the Atlantic Ocean. Examples include the Atlantic stingray at Arrowhead Beach several months ago.