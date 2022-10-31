EDENTON — The Chowan River is at its saltiest level in a decade following months of drought conditions, according to a researcher at the University of North Carolina.

Nathan Hall, research assistant professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, told the Chowan Herald that a measurement gauge along the Chowan River near Colerain this summer showed salinity levels between 1-2 parts per thousand.


