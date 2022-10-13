EDENTON — The Chowan Sheriff's Office has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to join its criminal investigation into last week's death of a 2-year-old boy.
Sheriff Edward Basnight said Wednesday in a statement that the SBI will assist the Chowan Sheriff's Office with its investigation while the Chowan County Department of Social Services conducts its own investigation into the child's death.
The Sheriff's Office reported Monday that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive outside a residence on Virginia Road on Friday shortly after he was reported missing by one of his guardians. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.
According to a press release, Chowan sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Virginia Road after receiving a report of the missing 2-year-old. The Chowan Herald reported that a person at the residence flagged down a deputy and reported that the child was missing.
Deputies found the child unresponsive outside a home at the address and immediately began providing medical assistance, the sheriff's office said. Emergency medical services personnel also provided the child medical attention before transporting him to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton where he was pronounced dead.
Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur declined to release the child’s name Monday, saying he was waiting for the child’s family to be notified. The child was in the care of guardians and under the supervision of a guardianship agency, he said. McArthur could not be reached Wednesday for an update.
McArthur said Monday the boy was found in the mid-afternoon on Friday “near the house” where he had been reported missing. McArthur declined to release the address on Virginia Road where the boy was found but said the child was found “a very short time” after law enforcement began their search.
Citing the investigation, he declined to say how long the toddler had been missing or how the child is believed to have gotten out of the house.
Asked if the child’s guardians had first searched for the child, McArthur said they had just started to search when they notified law enforcement the child was missing.
The Chowan Herald reported that Cornyeah Lindsey, identified as the child's mother, previously had left her son in the care of a couple who reported him missing. Lindsey also told reporters from WAVY TV that her son was found by deputies "upside-down in a bucket” that contained water and that his feet were hanging out of the bucket.
The 2-year-old was autistic and wore glasses and hearing aids, neither of which were found near his body, Lindsey told reporters.
McArthur could not be reached Wednesday to confirm those details.
McArthur said no cause has been determined for the child’s death, noting that an autopsy will be performed. He told the Chowan Herald that law enforcement officials cannot rule out that foul play was involved.