EDENTON — A 9-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured Friday in a drive-by shooting that the Chowan County sheriff described as a "senseless" act of violence.
Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin said Sunday the woman and daughter were shot in their vehicle by an as-yet-unidentified assailant on U.S. Highway 17 near the West Queen Street intersection.
Goodwin said Chowan deputies responded to a reported shooting near Lynnhaven Trailer Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle in which the mother and daughter had been shot.
The 9-year-old died from her injuries, Goodwin said. The woman was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where she was in stable condition on Sunday.
Deputies also learned the shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the West Queen Street intersection. According to Goodwin, the woman drove her vehicle about a half-mile to the mobile home park after the shooting. He believes the victims have family who live in the park.
Goodwin said he could not release the name of either victim, but possibly could on Monday.
Goodwin said investigators don't know if the mother and daughter were targeted in the shooting.
"That's what we're trying to piece together right now," he said, noting the State Bureau of Investigation has joined the probe. "We don't know if this was that or someone randomly shooting as they rode down the highway."
Goodwin said the woman has been interviewed by investigators but she doesn't know if she and her daughter were targeted. She also hasn't been able to give investigators a description of the vehicle occupied by her assailant.
"She has no idea why this happened," he said.
Goodwin described the entire incident as "senseless." He agreed the reasons for most fatal shootings are hard to understand, but even more so when children are involved.
"A 9-year-old child doesn't have anything to do with anything," he said.
Investigators have recovered evidence from the scene of the shooting but Goodwin declined to describe the nature of that evidence.
"We are gathering a lot of information," he said. "We're running down every tip we get."
Based on one of those tips, investigators initially identified a "vehicle of interest" in the shooting. However, the vehicle has since been "found and cleared" and is no longer considered connected to the shooting, Goodwin said.
Goodwin's office and the SBI are asking anyone traveling near U.S. 17 and West Queen Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.