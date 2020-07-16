EDENTON — Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin said he plans to retire on Aug. 1, more than two years before his current four-year term expires.
“It was just time to retire,” Goodwin said this week. “You kind of just always know.”
Goodwin, who is in the middle of his fourth four-year term as Chowan sheriff, said he had volunteered with the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years before recognizing it was time to step away. He suggested he had reached a similar point with his job as sheriff.
“Like I said, when you come to a certain point, you know it’s time,” he said.
Goodwin said his chief deputy, Scooter Basnight, will take over as acting sheriff after his retirement becomes official Aug. 1.
“He’s paid his dues and then some,” Goodwin said of Basnight, who’s filled numerous positions during his 22 years with the Chowan Sheriff’s Office.
Under state law, the Chowan Board of Commissioners will appoint someone to complete Goodwin’s unexpired term which ends in December 2022.
During his 18 years as sheriff, Goodwin helped see a number of projects come to fruition. He organized the popular Kids and Cops Program and helped with the design of the new sheriff’s office.
“When I took over the sheriff’s office, my whole goal and purpose in life was to make it a little better than it was,” he said. “I feel like I’ve kind of done that.”
Goodwin started his law enforcement career with the Chowan Sheriff’s Office as a part-time deputy in 1991 before being hired full-time as a deputy in 1992.
Goodwin, 50, said he plans to spend more time with his family and raise cattle after stepping away from the Sheriff’s Office. He’s not ready to retire just yet, though, noting that “all the doors are open.
Goodwin, who is a certified pyrotechnician, has played a big role in Chowan fireworks shows. He said he hopes to continue doing that.
“I enjoy doing that — I’d like to grow that some more,” he said.