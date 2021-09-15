EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office says it's too soon to know whether the person whose body was found in the northern part of the county Saturday died as a result of foul play.
Chief Deputy John McArthur said Wednesday the body was found by a local hunter in an "isolated agricultural" area near Cisco and Virginia roads. It appeared the body had been there for some time, he said.
The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine in Greenville for an autopsy. McArthur said investigators won't be able to determine the age, sex or race of the person until after the autopsy is performed on Monday.
Investigators also won't know until after the autopsy is completed whether the person died as a result of a homicide, he said.
"We have not been able to conclude that yet," McArthur said.
The press release the Chowan Sheriff's Office released Wednesday noted Chowan Sheriff Edward Basnight asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to assist his office with processing the scene where the body was found.
The Chowan Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two active missing-person cases. The most recent is Christopher Eugene Mansfield, who was first reported as missing on the Sheriff's Facebook page Sept. 8. The department also continues to investigate the disappearance of Karen Bosta, a Holiday Island resident who was last seen May 30, 2015, while visiting Edenton.
McArthur said law enforcement agencies in the region with missing-person cases have contacted the Chowan Sheriff's Office seeking information about the body that was found.